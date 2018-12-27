Young fan thought his new jersey was from Cam Newton, not Santa - but now it is

Shalise Manza Young
Yahoo Sports

Like many kids, 6-year-old Robbie woke up Christmas morning and found the jersey of his favorite NFL player underneath the tree.

But Robbie thought the gift was from his favorite player, not Santa or mom and dad.

So his aunt set out to see if she could make it so.

‘Make his imagination come true’

Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton played Santa for one young fan. (AP)
A woman named Jordan posted video to Twitter on Christmas night of Robbie happily holding up his blue Cam Newton Panthers jersey, jumping up and down with excitement.

“Thank you, Cam Newton!” he says. “Go Cam Newton and Panthers!”


Jordan wrote that Robbie believed Newton had sent him the jersey, and was hoping “to make his imagination come true” by getting retweets in the hopes of getting Newton or the Panthers’ attention.

It worked.

‘We got your message’

On Wednesday, the Panthers sent Jordan a few messages.


Not only is there a new Panthers jersey headed Robbie’s way from Santa Cam, it’s personalized, autographed, and of course says “keep pounding,” and “1ove.”

And we must say, Newton has impeccable handwriting.

