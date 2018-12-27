Young fan thought his new jersey was from Cam Newton, not Santa - but now it is

Like many kids, 6-year-old Robbie woke up Christmas morning and found the jersey of his favorite NFL player underneath the tree.

But Robbie thought the gift was from his favorite player, not Santa or mom and dad.

So his aunt set out to see if she could make it so.

‘Make his imagination come true’

Carolina Panthers’ Cam Newton played Santa for one young fan. (AP)

A woman named Jordan posted video to Twitter on Christmas night of Robbie happily holding up his blue Cam Newton Panthers jersey, jumping up and down with excitement.

“Thank you, Cam Newton!” he says. “Go Cam Newton and Panthers!”

Hello everyone this is my 6 year old nephew Robbie Rooks he received a jersey and he thinks Cam Newton sent it to him . I would like to make his imagination come true ,so if you could please rt hoping that Cam can see this and possibly give his little fan a signed jersey 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Umh4qymvjF — JORDAN✨ (@jordanrox329) December 26, 2018





Jordan wrote that Robbie believed Newton had sent him the jersey, and was hoping “to make his imagination come true” by getting retweets in the hopes of getting Newton or the Panthers’ attention.

It worked.

‘We got your message’

On Wednesday, the Panthers sent Jordan a few messages.

… with some extra drip 💧 pic.twitter.com/BQOHMVxT1o — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 26, 2018





Not only is there a new Panthers jersey headed Robbie’s way from Santa Cam, it’s personalized, autographed, and of course says “keep pounding,” and “1ove.”

And we must say, Newton has impeccable handwriting.

