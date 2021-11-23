Young Dolph's shooting death: Here's what we know about suspects, car used in the shooting

MEMPHIS – Police continue to investigate the shooting death of Memphis rapper Young Dolph.

The high-profile rapper, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on Nov. 17 inside Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies on North Airways Boulevard in Memphis, a bakery the 36-year-old frequented on his visits home.

Hundreds of people gathered in disbelief and sadness at the intersection of Joy Lane and Airways Boulevard following the shooting.

Witnesses documented the aftermath on social media and identified the rapper's camouflaged Corvette parked in front of Makeda's.

In the hours following the shooting, social media rumors began to spread about shootings connected to other Memphis rappers, retaliation efforts and people of interest.

Here's what we know so far about the deadly shooting.

Car used in Young Dolph's killing linked to second shooting

Though no suspect information has been released and no arrests have been made, police in Tennessee have tied a car used in the rapper's killing to a shooting that left a woman dead and wounded another person days before the ambush, authorities said Monday.

The Mercedes-Benz that was used on Nov. 17 was also used in a Nov. 12 shooting in the nearby city of Covington, Capt. Jack Howell of the Covington Police Department told The Associated Press.

Howell said the Mercedes followed another vehicle out of a nighttime high school football game. At an intersection, two people got out of the Mercedes and fired about 40 rounds from high-powered rifles into the other car, Howell said.

Two women were shot. One woman died of her wounds, and the other woman remains hospitalized, Howell said. Covington police are working with Memphis authorities and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on the search for the suspects, who are believed to be from the Memphis area, Howell said.

Evidence found in the Mercedes when it was located in a Memphis neighborhood Saturday tied the car to both shootings, Howell said. “The car connected with our shooting is also connected with the shooting in Memphis regarding the rapper,” Howell said.

Was Blac Youngsta’s grandmother’s home shot up?

Blac Youngsta's grandmother's Memphis home was not shot at, according to Memphis Police Department.

While in Charlotte in February 2017, Dolph was inside his $300,000 SUV when the vehicle was shot at more than 100 times. Dolph said he was saved by the bulletproof panels in the car. Blac Youngsta, a Memphis rapper signed to Yo Gotti's record label, was among those charged in connection with the shooting. The charges against Blac Youngsta (whose real name is Sammie Benson) were dropped in 2019.

Was Yo Gotti’s restaurant Prive shot up?

Yo Gotti's restaurant, Prive, on Winchester Road was not shot at either, according to Memphis Police Department.

An ongoing "beef" between Yo Gotti (whose real name is Mario Mims) and Dolph has been a storyline in Memphis rap for several years. In a 2016 tweet, Dolph labeled Gotti "my BIGGEST HATER." The feud in part stemmed from Dolph's claims that he turned down offers to sign with Gotti's record label.

Was anyone else injured in the shooting?

Aside from Young Dolph, no other person was injured in the shooting, according to Sgt. Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police public information officer.

Have any suspects been identified?

On Nov. 19 Memphis Police Department released photos of two alleged shooters and the vehicle they left in.

Please see the attached photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle from the 2370 Airways Boulevard murder.



Anyone with any information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. pic.twitter.com/LzYLPJLlOc — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 18, 2021

The two suspects fled the shooting scene in a white Mercedes with tinted windows. Each suspect is holding a weapon in the photos. They both wore dark colored hoodies and light colored pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call in tips to Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Were there any retaliatory shootings?

There were no retaliatory shootings Wednesday connected to Young Dolph's death despite social media rumors, according to Brownlee.

On Nov. 18, in the afternoon, a person was shot and wounded at a Family Dollar store that's next to Makeda's.

Police were investigating Thursday evening, and it was unknown if that shooting had anything to do with the shooting of Young Dolph.

Contributing: John Beifuss and Daniel Connolly, Commercial Appeal; Adrian Sainz, Associated Press

