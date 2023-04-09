A young couple was found dead inside a car, SC coroner says. No foul play suspected

The bodies of a young couple were found inside a car late Friday in South Carolina, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

Daquan Cuthbertson, a 24-year-old Williston resident, and Windsor 20-year-old Destiny Dunbar were found dead in a car at about 11:20 p.m., Coroner Darryl Ables said in a Saturday news release.

On Friday night, law enforcement officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Tranquility Place in Windsor after Cuthbertson and Dunbar were found unresponsive in his vehicle, according to the release. Cuthbertson and Dunbar were dating, the coroner said.

EMS was dispatched and determined the two were dead, the coroner’s office said.

Autopsies will be conducted in Newberry to determine their causes and manners of death, according to the release.

No foul play is suspected in the deaths, Ables said.

No other injuries were reported.

The deaths continue to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.