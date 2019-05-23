Young couple celebrates high school prom at Pirates game

Young couple celebrates high school prom at Pirates game

Mary and John weren't able to attend Mary's high school prom, so they celebrated at PNC Park instead.

It's every girl's dream to spend prom night at the ballpark ... right?

For Mary Lewis, that's exactly how her and her boyfriend, John Marzula, decided to spend the night.

Marzula is 19 and too old to take Lewis, 18, to her prom, so the lovely couple got dressed up in their best clothes and took in a ballgame at PNC Park.

The Pirates lost to the Rockies 9-3, but they were sure to make prom night unforgettable.

The two had the best view of the night, taking in the game from right behind home plate. The Pirates also allowed them to take prom photos on the field.

The night ended with a dance to Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight."

Does it get more romantic than that?

