Young couple celebrates high school prom at Pirates game

It's every girl's dream to spend prom night at the ballpark ... right?

For Mary Lewis, that's exactly how her and her boyfriend, John Marzula, decided to spend the night.

Marzula is 19 and too old to take Lewis, 18, to her prom, so the lovely couple got dressed up in their best clothes and took in a ballgame at PNC Park.

No prom? No problem. John Marzula, 19, of Wexford, is too old to take his girlfriend, Mary Lewis,18, of Cranberry Township to the prom. "If we can't go to the prom, we'd love to go the the Pirates game instead," said Lewis. pic.twitter.com/2wctSoL9Eb — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) May 22, 2019

The Pirates lost to the Rockies 9-3, but they were sure to make prom night unforgettable.

We didn’t win tonight, but we found this incredible story of love at the ballpark.



Mary and John couldn’t attend Mary’s prom at her high school, so they decided to spend the night at PNC Park.



A thread: pic.twitter.com/aQjJAwp20R







— Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2019

The two had the best view of the night, taking in the game from right behind home plate. The Pirates also allowed them to take prom photos on the field.

Finally, no doubt the best prom pics ever. pic.twitter.com/nSj0iYythy — Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2019

The night ended with a dance to Eric Clapton's "Wonderful Tonight."

Before the night was over we understood that no prom night is complete without one last dance.



So with the help of many good folks at the park, we took them to the field for a moment they will always remember and a dance to Eric Clapton's Wonderful Tonight. pic.twitter.com/yVuIclCvR0



— Pirates (@Pirates) May 23, 2019

Does it get more romantic than that?