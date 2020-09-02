Prime Minister vows action over ‘desperate’ migrant crossings

The UK is a “target and magnet” for people traffickers, Boris Johnson has said, as migrant crossings continue.

The Prime Minister says he has “a great deal of sympathy” for parents so desperate that they are putting their children in dinghies and even paddling pools to cross the Channel.

However he said that they are falling prey to criminal gangs and vowed to change the law to help tackle the crisis.

Mr Johnson addressed MPs after sunshine over the English Channel and calm seas led to a surge in migrants reaching the UK on Wednesday.

More than 100 people were brought into Dover on Wednesday morning, packed aboard Border Force patrol vessels and sitting in lifeboats.

Some of the suspected migrants smiled and waved as they arrived into the busy port while others carried toddlers too young to walk.

There are also multiple reports of people landing on beaches in Kent.

Addressing the House of Commons, Mr Johnson said: “I have a great deal of sympathy with those who are so desperate as to put their children in dinghies or even children’s paddling pools and try to cross the Channel.

“But I have to say what they’re doing is falling prey to criminal gangs and they are breaking the law. They’re also undermining the legitimate claims of others who would seek asylum in this country.

“That is why we will take advantage of leaving the EU by changing the Dublin regulations on returns and we will address the rigidities in our laws that makes this country, I’m afraid, a target and a magnet for those who would exploit vulnerable people in this way.”

