Young celebrates two European titles in Berlin

Young prevailed over 100m and 200m in Berlin. Pic: Ben Booth Photography

Thomas Young admits the magnitude of his achievements will take plenty of time to sink in after being crowned double World Para Athletics European champion.

The Lancaster sprinter added T38 100m gold to his title over double the distance in Berlin, unleashing what is becoming a trademark celebration even before crossing the line.

And with a European pair completed at just 18 years of age, it’s little surprise Young is making the most of his new-found fame on the track.

Confidence was high prior to arriving in Germany as one of Europe’s quickest, with many keeping a close eye on a teenager predicted to reach dizzy future heights.

But having stopped the 100m clock in a time of 11.66 seconds, those levels of grandeur have come quicker than perhaps even he himself expected – already targeting next year’s World Championships and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

“It’s unbelievable. Before I came here, I really wanted the double, but I knew it was going to be hard work so I had to train really hard and I have achieved what I wanted to at my debut Championships,” said Young, who has cerebral palsy.

“I have found it really fun and enjoyable. It’s been hard work, but I can’t sum up how happy I am.

“The 100m is probably my favourite because you can add onto the 200m. The 200m was special because it was my first medal which gave me confidence to go and do well in the 100. But I would say they are both equally special.

“It will probably take a few days for it all to sink in. I wanted to celebrate the 200m gold but it was an early night because I knew I had the race on Sunday. I knew if I wanted to do well today, I would need to have an easy night.”

