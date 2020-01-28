Young Canada cricketers beaten by Zimbabwe at ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa — Canada suffered its third straight loss at the ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday, falling victim to Zimbabwe by 95 runs.

The Canadians dropped into the consolation Plate quarterfinal after losing to the United Arab Emirates and South Africa in preliminary-round play. Their final group game against Afghanistan was rained out.

Batting first, Zimbabwe rode Emmanuel Bawa's 105 not out to a total of 271 runs for seven wickets in its 50 overs. Taurayi Tugwete (50) and Gareth Chirawu (54 not out) added half-centuries.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Things looked promising for Canada when Zimbabwe stood at 55 for five. But Tugwete and Nawa steadied the ship.

Akhil Kumar was the pick of the Canadian bowlers, taking three wickets for 63 runs.

Harmanjeet Bedi and Rishiv Joshi each had 26 as Canada finished 176 all out in 47.3 overs.

Canada plays Japan on Thursday in the Plate playoff semifinal. Zimbabwe advances to the Plate semifinal against England.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2020.

The Canadian Press