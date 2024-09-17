Men against Young Boys: Villa make light work of Champions League hosts

Aston Villa celebrate after Amadou Onana scored their third goal of the match in Bern - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

Aston Villa have waited over 40 years to operate on this grand stage and delivered the swagger of Champions League veterans in a fitting tribute to their golden boy Gary Shaw.

Villa will face far tougher tests ahead but this was a fine return to Europe’s elite competition, with the 1,660 travelling fans chanting the name of Shaw – who died on Monday – throughout the evening.

Unai Emery is on a mission to make some memories of his own, to follow Villa’s historic European Cup win in 1982, and this was a night to savour.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa: As it happened . . .

07:45 PM BST

FT: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 3

Yes it was only Young Boys, but away wins in the Champions League are precious and especially so when you have been out of the competition for 42 years. With the exception of the first 20 minutes, this was a thoroughly convincing Villa performance, and they were unfortunate not to score another goal or two. Morgan Rogers once again the player who caught the eye, with Onana also assured. Wolves up next in the league, and that home game against Bayern Munich looms large in a fortnight’s time.

07:41 PM BST

93 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 3

Villa pushing forward even in stoppage time, but the ball runs away from Ezri Konsa. Young Boys then clip a cross into the Villa area that Konsa glances behind for a corner. Villa survive.

07:38 PM BST

90 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 3

There will be six minutes of added time to play, and VAR is checking for a potential Aston Villa penalty...eventually, play is waved on.

07:36 PM BST

88 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 3

Emery makes his final couple of changes: Emi Buendia on for Morgan Rogers, and Ian Maatsen has replaced Youri Tielemans. A job well done for Villa tonight.

07:34 PM BST

GOOOALL! Cracking strike from Onana

Finally, Villa have their third and there is no doubt about this one. Onana pushed the ball out of his feet around 25 yards out, and rifled a right-footed strike low into the bottom corner. That was a pure hit, the ball barely deviated through the air.

Amadou Onana celebrates scoring Aston Villa’s third goal - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

07:33 PM BST

85 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Better from Villa, Tielemans, Rogers and Ramsey combining, before Rogers saw another shot saved. If there is a slight flaw in Morgan Rogers’ game it is the efficiency of his final shot or pass.

07:30 PM BST

82 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Half-hearted appeals for a Young Boys penalty but nothing doing. Duran, who is being loudly booed by the home fans, slashes a shot over the bar from a tight angle. Villa can see the finish line now, they just need to do the basics.

07:28 PM BST

80 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

A shame for Duran who thought he had another goal off the bench to add to his collection. Sound goalkeeping from Emi Martinez to claim a Young Boys free-kick.

Duran was booked for his celebration, and the yellow card stands despite the fact his goal was disallowed.

07:27 PM BST

NO GOAL! Duran’s goal ruled out for handball in the build up

Will this stand? Villa might be about to have another goal ruled out for handball, because the ball struck Onana’s outstretched arm in the build up.

It was a lovely move with Duran sweeping home with a first-time finish with his left foot. He celebrates in front of the Young Boys fans which caused some aggravation in the far corner.

This one is less contentious than the Watkins one. Onana’s arm was away from his body.

It may have been disallowed but what a goal this was 😮‍💨



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/nnvMYytj7b — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

07:25 PM BST

77 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Morgan Rogers with another exquisite piece of control and a nutmeg on a Young Boys player.

07:22 PM BST

75 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

That sight of goal has given Young Boys a moderate spring in their step. Ugrinic with a left-foot strike on distance, that bounces into Martinez’s bread basket. Villa has ceded some of the initiative in the last few minutes.

07:19 PM BST

71 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

There’s a reminder to Villa that they need to stay serious: Carlos caught dallying in his own box, and Ganvoula draws a smart save from Martinez as he tried to find the far corner. It only takes a goal out of nothing and this could turn into an unnecessarily nervy finish.

07:17 PM BST

68 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa continuing to dominate, Young Boys defending stoutly to avoid conceding the third goal that would well and truly put this game beyond doubt. Ramsey is down and receiving some treatment, which will have Villa fans fretting given his recent injury history. It looks like he will be fit to continue.

07:13 PM BST

Villa looking at home in the Champions League

Villa are in total control in the second half, dominating possession and playing with a swagger.

Unai Emery is watching on intently from the technical area, occasionally clapping at how his players are building up the play.

With a Midlands derby against Wolves this weekend, Emery is making changes with Jhon Duran, the king of chaos, introduced just before the hour for Ollie Watkins.

Ollie Watkins with ice on his ankle after being taken off for Aston Villa tonight 🤕 pic.twitter.com/XLczAOre90 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

07:12 PM BST

63 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Lucas Digne once again the outlet for Villa, this time picked out by a Carlos diagonal. He hooked the ball back to the edge of the area, but Young Boys scrambled clear. Villa keep the pressure on with another Digne cross. McGinn’s shot is blocked, before Rogers forces an excellent save from Von Ballmoos. A goal is all that Rogers’ performance has been missing.

07:07 PM BST

60 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Jhon Duran is ready to be come on as Villa’s second substitute of the night. Tielemans takes on another shot from distance, straight at the distance. Duran is going to replace Watkins. The England striker will be frustrated with that disallowed goal. Villa have a Midlands derby against Wolves coming up on Saturday, a change made with that game in mind you would think.

07:04 PM BST

57 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Since Emery’s change at the break, Konsa has shuffled across to right-back with Carlos in his usual position at centre-back. More like the back four we saw Villa use so often last season: Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne. If anything, that’s even stronger the defence they started this game with.

07:01 PM BST

54 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Young Boys are penned in their own half at the moment. The substitute Elia has just been booked for a late tackle on Tielemans. The Belgian then tried a very ambitious shot from the dead-ball situation. Fully 35 yards or more out, and it rippled the roof of the net. Decent attempt.

06:59 PM BST

50 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Comfortable enough start to the second half for Villa who are controlling the territory and have won a few early set-pieces. Watkins and Rogers combining well again, but with the midfielder seeing a shot blocked. Rogers continuing to show some lovely touches.

Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers in action against Young Boys - Reuters/Denis Balibouse

06:56 PM BST

47 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Lauper shown a booking for a late challenge on Onana. The Villa man gets under a little gingerly but is fine to carry on. Rogers with another smooth run through midfield, but his shot from 25 yards was high, wide and handsome. Rogers has been outstanding once again:

Morgan Rogers vs. Young Boys in the first half:



🥇 Most passes in the final third

🥇 Most duels won

🥇 Most chances created

🥇 Most dribbles completed



Stepping up on the big stage ✨ pic.twitter.com/9nvdfwKCSC — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

06:53 PM BST

We’re back under way

Villa will sense there are more goals in this if they keep pushing forward.

06:52 PM BST

Half-time change from Villa

Diego Carlos has replaced Bogarde. The right-back had a rough start to the game, but was untroubled later in the half as Villa improved.

06:41 PM BST

Villa delivering the fitting tribute they promised

Half-time and it appears to be game over here in Bern. What a return to Europe’s top table for Aston Villa this is proving to be.

Three shots on targets and two goals, with Youri Tielemans and Jacob Ramsey putting Villa in cruise control and having a ‘goal’ by Ollie Watkins ruled out after a VAR review.

Villa’s fans are continuing to chant about the beloved Gary Shaw and so far this is a fitting tribute to the golden boy in the Swiss capital.

Jacob Ramsey scores after comical Young Boys defending - Shutterstock/Peter Schneider

06:38 PM BST

HT: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

It was a shaky start from Villa on an unfamiliar surface, but since Youri Tielemans’ scored the opening goal they have not looked back. Young Boys look vulnerable to through balls, and Ramsey and Rogers are slicing through their midfield. Ollie Watkins can count himself unlucky not to have scored Villa’s third. Very harsh handball call.

Jacob Ramsey and Ollie Watkins celebrate for Aston Villa - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

06:36 PM BST

45 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Young Boys have stemmed the bleeding during the four minutes of stoppage time, but Villa surely have more goals in them in the second half. It has been another eye-catching performance from Morgan Rogers.

06:33 PM BST

NO GOAL: Watkins’ goal chalked off for handball

VAR rules handball against Watkins. The ball rebounded back to Watkins from a few yards after the initial block, and the replays looked inconclusive. It’s almost indecipherable as to whether the ball brushed Watkins’ hand. Very harsh.

06:32 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Watkins makes it three

From a sticky start, this has become a really impressive first Champions League outing for Villa. Ramsey and Rogers’ dribbling and gallops forward cannot be tracked by the Young Boys defenders, and after an initial left-foot shot was blocked, Watkins rifles into the next with his right foot.

06:30 PM BST

41 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 2

Villa are rampant now, with Watkins turning in the area and having a shot blocked. Then Martinez and his defenders slow the game down with some possession at the back. Young Boys just cannot cope with Villa’s acceleration at the top end of the pitch.

06:28 PM BST

GOOOALLL! Young Boys gift Villa a second goal

What a strange goal that is. Nice build-up play from Villa down their left with Digne pushing forward. He picks out Rogers who rolled a low across into the area. A Young Boys defender poked the ball back to his goalkeeper, it was woefully underhit, and the ‘keeper Von Ballmoos clattered Watkins across the shins after the Villa striker got their first.

It would have been a penalty, but while Watkins was down on the artificial turf, Jacob Ramsey plucked the ball from underneath the striker to score the easiest of finishes from a few yards out.

That did not scream Europe’s premier club competition, but Villa will not care.

A mistake at the back and Aston Villa have doubled their lead 🔥



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/MPLtoJMdBc — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

06:24 PM BST

35 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 1

That opening goal has done Villa the world of good. I think they have figured out that they are best served by playing longer and preying on Young Boys’ mistakes. Jacob Ramsey curls a shot at goal, saved by the goalkeeper.

06:20 PM BST

33 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 1

Ollie Watkins looked to be in behind the Young Boys defence and clean through, but with defenders recovering he skewed a shot horribly wide with his left foot.

Good midfield play from Onana top pounce on a loose ball and drive, drawing a booking from Niasse of Young Boys. That is exactly what Villa bought Onana for.

06:18 PM BST

Credit Austin MacPhee for Villa’s goal

Villa are ahead after a fine strike from Youri Tielemans and Austin MacPhee, the club’s set-piece specialist, appears to have played his part.

MacPhee devises the deadball routines and it was a short corner from Lucas Digne to John McGinn, who then crossed to Tielemans who took a touch before rifling a low shot across David von Ballmoos.

Unai Emery high-fived MacPhee as the Villa staff celebrated and this seems to have been another piece of magic from the club’s not-so-secret weapon.

For Emery, preparation is key so he will have loved this one.

06:17 PM BST

30 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 1

Martinez comes off his line to easily claim a diagonal ball forward. Tielemans’ goal was of course Aston Villa’s first in the competition since Peter Withe’s in the 1982 final. If you treat the European Cup and the Champions League as one continuous competition, that is. It is a bit like Trigger’s broom at this point.

Youri Tielemans celebrates scoring for Aston Villa at Young Boys - Shutterstock/Michael Zemanek

06:15 PM BST

GOOOAAALL! Tielemans scores against the run of play for Villa

One off the training ground for Villa, who take a corner short before swinging the ball over to Tielemans who was unmarked at the back post. Tielemans controlled well, and he kept his driven shot low between legs. May have taken a slight deflection, but it found the far corner. Goalkeeper no chance.

Aston Villa are off the mark in Europe 💥



Youri Tielemans gives Unai Emery's side the lead after 26 minutes 🤩



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YmMD1sJlt8 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 17, 2024

06:13 PM BST

Slow start from Villa

Twenty-four minutes in and Aston Villa have produced their first threatening moment in attack.

John McGinn will be crucial in this season’s Champions League adventure and he came very close to an opening goal, lifting a shot onto the roof of the net from 20 yards.

Young Boys have been more dangerous and are clearly far more comfortable playing on the plastic pitch.

06:12 PM BST

25 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

That was Villa’s best moment: Young Boys’ midfield had pushed on to Onana and Tielemans and Villa went long to Watkins. He won the knockdown, and McGinn took advantage of the space on offer to meet the second ball and shoot over the bar from the edge of the box. The more direct route almost paid dividends there.

06:10 PM BST

22 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

What an effort from the Young Boys winger Colley, so unexpected that it fooled the cameraman. Colley chopped inside from the left onto his right foot, and whipped a right-foot shot towards the far top corner that had Martinez scrambling. Skimmed the roof of the net. Villa second-best in the first quarter of the contest.

Unai Emery on the touchline at Young Boys - Reuters/Denis Balibouse

06:08 PM BST

20 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

Jacob Ramsey has run across to the bench to change his boots. Onana stayed down and received some treatment, but the midfielder is now back on the pitch. More problems for Villa in their right-back area, Bogarde is finding this tough going at the moment, with Ugrinic skipping beyond him. Bogarde pulled his shirt, and this is a free-kick in a dangerous crossing position. Inswinger again, but Martinez did well to punch clear.

06:06 PM BST

18 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

Pau Torres with a lovely disguised pass into Tielemans that took a few yellow shirts out of the game, but the Belgian’s next pass went astray.

Both teams have a player down in the Villa penalty area after another lively break from Young Boys down their left. Onana and the left-back Hadjam rattled into a 50:50 and stayed down. It was Hadjam’s foray forward from left-back caused the problem.

06:03 PM BST

15 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

This was very predictable, but Young Boys are far more confident in possession on this surface. They are making good runs beyond this ever-high Villa defence, this time the striker Ganvoula spins into the right channel, but the flag goes up for offside.

06:00 PM BST

13 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

Young Boys are carrying a threat down their left flank, Niasse and Colley leading the charge. Bogarde is out-muscled, leading to Colley stinging the palms of Martinez with a shot from a tight angle, before Ugrinic’s volley into the artificial turf spins up and wide of the post. Promising for the home team.

05:58 PM BST

10 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

McGinn tries a chipped pass over the top which fails to find its target. Those type of straight passes are difficult to judge on astroturf because the ball just seems to run and run. Another free-kick in the final third for Young Boys, Colley is fouled by Bogarde. The Villa player got a toe on the ball, that may have been a little harsh. Very dangerous inswinging delivery, Martinez spills but Villa clear their lines.

05:56 PM BST

7 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

Morgan Rogers had the chance to shoot at the end of Villa’s first threatening move, but could not get the ball under his spell.

Moments later, Tielemans conceded a free-kick in a shooting position. Ugrinic took it for Young Boys; well struck, but straight at Martinez and it was a comfortable enough.

05:54 PM BST

Villa back in the big time

Let’s be honest, this is a relatively low-key introduction to the Champions League for Aston Villa: not that the fans will care.

Young Boys are bottom of the Swiss league and there are undoubtedly far more attractive games coming up soon in the competition.

Villa entertain Bayern Munich early next month in a rematch of the 1982 European Cup final, arguably the club’s finest moment in their history.

This match will not be easy, though, and the plastic surface has frustrated many opposing managers in the past including Pep Guardiola.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa pre kick-off - Getty Images/Sebastien Bozon

05:52 PM BST

4 minutes: Young Boys 0 Aston Villa 0

Assured start for Villa, who are seeing plenty of the ball. As we often see with them, Lucas Digne is pushed forward with right-back Bogarde more reserved, which means a back four on paper turns to a back three. Digne’s runs forward allow Jacob Ramsey to drift inside from the left. John McGinn, Villa’s captain on the night, is playing for the right.

05:50 PM BST

Villa’s fans sing for Shaw

A momentous night ahead for Aston Villa, as they mark their return to Europe’s elite competition for the first time in 41 years.

There is an added motivation for Villa tonight in the Swiss capital after the tragic death of Gary Shaw, the golden boy of a golden era, on Monday.

Chants for Shaw, who passed away at the age of 63, were echoing around the stadium long before kick-off from the travelling contingent.

05:48 PM BST

KICK OFF!

With pyro smoke blanketing the artificial playing surface, the game is under way.

Aston Villa’s players are wearing black armbands in memory of Gary Shaw.

Aston Villa’s team to face Young Boys - Getty Images/Christian Kaspar-Bartke

05:42 PM BST

The players are in the tunnel

Cries of “Gary, Gary Shaw!” from the away end. The Young Boys ultras were in place early and the compact stadium is awash with yellow and black.

Here we go then. Aston Villa minutes away from their first Champions League/European Cup match in 42 years.

Lamare Bogarde, Aston Villa’s right-back, had no picture on TNT’s team graphic.

05:32 PM BST

Unai Emery’s pre-match thoughts

42 years the last time Aston Villa played in the Champions League, and winning. We are very proud to play here again, but we are going to try and play with confidence and use our experience of last year in the Conference League. We have some players and coaches with experience in Champions League - Pako Ayestarán won with Liverpool. Enjoy. We try to adapt and trained yesterday and were feeling good. We play and try to adapt quick. We are planning with our structure how we can compete and adapt to them and then play with our personality.

Aston Villa in the warm-up before their Champions League game at Young Boys - Getty Images/Christian Kaspar-Bartke

05:18 PM BST

A reminder of the two teams

Young Boys: Von Ballmoos, Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula

Subs: Keller, Marzino, Lakomy, Itten, Imeri, Chaiwa, Elia, Virginius, Abdu Conte, Benito, Blum, Males

Aston Villa: Martinez, Bogarde, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Gauci, Zych, Diego Carlos, Barkley, Duran, Buendia, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Bailey, Swinkels, Young

05:06 PM BST

A nice moment for the Villa fans

The Champions League anthem gets a mixed reception depending on the clubs in question, but according to Peter Crouch on TNT the travelling Villa fans cheered when the music was played for the first time in the stadium. They will get to hear it again just before kick-off.

04:48 PM BST

Emery on Villa’s Champions League campaign

We are excited and I think it’s a good moment for the club after a long time not playing Champions League, hopefully we can stay in the competition for a long time now as well. It’s really a challenge, last year our challenge was to get Europe and now it is to keep it because to play in the Champions League you have to be one of the eight contenders playing well in the Champions League. But we have to enjoy each match, each moment in this competition. We’re really motivated, and can use our experiences from the other European competitions. We want to build, to create together with the players we already have and are adding. We want to be competitive.

Unai Emery before Aston Villa’s first match back in the Champions League - Shutterstock/Peter Klaunzer

04:35 PM BST

Aston Villa team news: Emery picks unchanged XI from Everton win

Team news! 📣



Back in the big time 👊



Young Boys 🆚 Aston Villa#TelegraphFootball | #UCL pic.twitter.com/AiVZboqTYW — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) September 17, 2024

04:31 PM BST

Tielemans on Villa’s match-winner Duran

Inside the changing room he has always been the same guy, really funny and a character. But on the pitch he’s really been doing his talking lately. He’s been focused, and working hard for himself and the team.

Jhon Duran scored the winner with a goal of the season contender vs Everton - Getty Images/Malcolm Couzens

04:15 PM BST

The new Champions League format

In need of an explanation for how the 36-team Champions League with no group stage will work? All the details of the ‘Swiss model’, key fixtures, schedule and points projections can be found here.

04:13 PM BST

Aston Villa remember Gary Shaw on return to Europe’s top table

Aston Villa begin their first European Cup campaign in 41 years at Swiss side Young Boys, with Unai Emery calling on his team to honour the memory of club legend Gary Shaw, who died on Monday at the age of 63.

Shaw was part of the Villa team who lifted the most famous trophy in European club football in 1982, when they toppled Bayern Munich in the final. In a nice piece of symmetry, Villa will host Bayern next month in their first of four home games in the Champions League’s new-look league phase.

“My condolences to the family and all the supporters at Villa,” Emery said on the news of Shaw’s death.

“We have a memory always, in our training ground a picture of 1982 and the European Cup, he was a protagonist of that. My condolences to them.

“I think it’s sad and we can use it as motivation.”

As part of the tournament’s new ‘Swiss model’ each of the 36 clubs will play eight games against eight different opponents, four at home and four away. Everyone is learning on the job about the demands and rhythm of this new format, but it is estimated that at least 15 points will be required to qualify automatically for the last 16 as one of the league’s top eight.

Villa have two mammoth home fixtures against Bayern and Juventus, but the rest of their schedule looks relatively kind with matches against Young Boys, Celtic, Bologna, Club Brugge, RB Leipzig and Monaco.

Emery’s team travelled early to Switzerland in order to adapt to Young Boys’ artificial pitch. Leon Bailey made the trip despite missing the win over Everton with injury but Villa remain without Matty Cash. Young Boys pulled off something of a shock by beating Galatasaray in qualification, and they took four points off Manchester United in the Champions League group stage three seasons ago.

Full team news on the way shortly.