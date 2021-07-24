Young boy dies in water near park

The family of an 11-year-old boy have been informed of the death (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

A young boy has died in a river next to a South Lanarkshire park, according to police.

The 11-year-old was pulled from the water at the Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene at approximately 4.30pm but Police Scotland has said the boy died at the scene.

Although he is yet to be formally identified, Police Scotland has confirmed that the family of an 11-year-old boy has been informed of the death.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police were called around 4.30pm on Saturday July 24 following the report of a concern for a person in the water at Alexander Hamilton Memorial Park in Stonehouse.

“Emergency services attended and a male youth was recovered from water.

“He was pronounced dead at the scene.”

He added: “A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

