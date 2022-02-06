Young boy dies days after being hit by vehicle on Midlands road, SC coroner says

A Midlands boy died in a hospital in Columbia days after he was hit by a vehicle, according to the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

Za’Hiar Hammet, 9, of Sumter, died Friday at Prisma Health Richland hospital, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The news release says the crash was an accident. At about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, Za’Hiar was crossing U.S. 378 in Sumter when he was hit by the vehicle, Baker said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said Za’Hiar was riding his bicycle when the crash happened, WIS reported.

No other injuries were reported.

The child’s death continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday morning, 65 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2022, state Department of Public Safety data shows. Last year, 1,121 people died in crashes in South Carolina, according to DPS.

At least six people have been killed in Sumter County crashes in 2022, while 27 died last year, according to DPS.