Young, Anderson driven and dominant for top-ranked Tide

  • FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Young was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    1/5

    AP Preseason All-America Offense Football

    FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Young was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
    2/5

    AP Preseason All-America Defense Football

    FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
    3/5

    College Football Poll 1

    FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
    4/5

    AP Preseason All-America Defense Football

    FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Day on July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Led by a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and national sack leader Will Anderson Jr., Alabama is preseason No. 1 and looking every bit a contender for the seventh national championship of Saban's tenure. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    5/5

    Alabama Preview Football

    FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Day on July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Led by a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and national sack leader Will Anderson Jr., Alabama is preseason No. 1 and looking every bit a contender for the seventh national championship of Saban's tenure. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws a pass against Cincinnati during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Young was named to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) walks off the field after a 24-22 four-overtime win in an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. are among four players from the top-ranked Crimson Tide selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
FILE - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) during warm ups before the start of an NCAA college football game against Auburn Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 for the second straight season. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates a defensive stop against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Anderson Jr. was named to the Associated Press preseason All-America team, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)
FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Day on July 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Led by a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and national sack leader Will Anderson Jr., Alabama is preseason No. 1 and looking every bit a contender for the seventh national championship of Saban's tenure. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JOHN ZENOR
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Bryce Young
    Bryce Young
    American football quarterback
  • Nick Saban
    Nick Saban
    American football coach

Will Anderson Jr. glowers at the camera like it was an opposing quarterback on third-and-5. Standing next to him, Alabama’s Heisman Trophy -winning quarterbeack, Bryce Young, sports a beatific smile befitting football’s glamour position.

The two most decorated players in college football — a fierce pass rusher and a poised-beyond-his-years passer — took different approaches to the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s team photo.

They’re on the same page when it comes to one pursuit: A national title.

Having arguably the best offensive and defensive player both back for their third (and final?) season in Tuscaloosa is an embarrassment of riches, even for coach Nick Saban and Alabama.

“To have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that,” Saban said.

Alabama is banking on Anderson and Young to lead the team back to a national championship after a tantalizingly close call last season. Both are high on the lists of preseason Heisman Trophy candidates and potential No. 1 NFL draft picks.

Despite all that, and lucrative celebrity endorsement deals, Saban and their teammates say Anderson and Young just aren’t the types to get complacent.

“That’s why me and Bryce work so well together, because we are kind of wired the same,” Anderson said. “We both want to be great and want to improve every day, and we’re always looking for some way to get better.”

Last season would be hard to top statistically for the two.

Young set Alabama single-season passing marks with 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns in his first season as starter. He was intercepted just seven times on his way to becoming the Tide's second straight Heisman winner.

But instead of heading to Hawaii with his family, Young worked out twice a day with his trainer and threw most days during the semester break before returning to Tuscaloosa for the summer.

“He was ultimately, utterly committed to the season,” Young’s father, Craig, said.

Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss. He won the Bronco Nagurski Trophy as the nation’s top defensive player. Anderson finished fifth in the Heisman balloting, just missing out on finalist status and an invitation to the New York with his teammate.

Afterward, sister Shanice encouraged him to use that near-miss as motivation. “For him, I feel like as he gets more successful, it’s just fueling him to set new goals, reach new heights,” Shanice Anderson said.

The omission bothered him enough that the Heisman is now on the annual goal sheet Anderson keeps on the back of his phone. It’s a new addition to a list that he’s been compiling with Tide staffer Sal Sunseri before each season.

But Anderson says what drives him is a love of football and competition.

“Do what you do best, and that’s play football,” he said. “But also for me, I’m not saying I psyche myself up, but there’s a little voice like, ‘These people don’t respect you.’ It’s kind of like I’ve got to get my respect. I’ve got to go out there and do what I’ve got to do. I feel like that’s what keeps me going.”

Alabama's coordinators give similar reports on their best players.

“He’s different from everybody else,” defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. "He doesn’t let the noise get to him. He’s trying to be the best football player he can be and he’s trying to bring people with him. And that’s a daily job for him that he looks forward to.”

Said offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien: “Bryce is always looking to improve. Every single day he comes in there. He’s somebody that goes out to the practice field and is really striving for perfection every day and that’s a great guy to coach.”

It's hard to separate the intense, 6-foot-4, 243-pound passer harasser and the 6-foot, 194-pounder who is the one QB he can't lay hands on from each other, or from Alabama's fortunes this season. They arrived as prized recruits, and emerged as superstars, together.

They even had virtually the same class schedule as freshmen before Young changed majors. Their parents have become close, too.

“Their personalities are different,” Craig Young said. "The similarities I see are two people who have a lot of attention heaped on them, have a lot of accolades, have a lot of people praising them. And they have not allowed that to change who they are.

“They’re still humble. They’re still approachable, and neither of them feel like they’re above the team.”

To be sure, Young and Anderson aren't the team. Alabama has plenty of other talented players. But they could well be the driving forces for Saban & Co. to finish the job they couldn't last season.

“We always try to be on the same accord and always try to be on the same on the same page because we understand kind of our roles,” Young said.

In a way, that team photo shows they know their roles very well.

___

AP College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's rugby women whip Wales 31-3 in exhibition match on home soil

    HALIFAX — Canada’s senior women’s 15s marked their final warm-up test match on home soil before the Rugby World Cup with a 31-3 win over Wales at the Wanderers Grounds on Saturday. Tries from Paige Farries (2), Fabiola Forteza, Maddy Grant and Justine Pelletier — as well as a string of successful conversions from a combination of Brianna Miller and captain Sophie de Goede — were enough to seal the victory. “I think the girls reacted well,” said Canada’s senior women’s 15s head coach Kevin Rouet

  • Canada drops all three games at L.A. Rugby Sevens

    LOS ANGELES — So much for a happy Hollywood ending. Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday in the World Rugby L.A. Sevens at Dignity Health Sports Park. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S. Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5

  • Scheffler starts with Tour Championship lead and expands it

    ATLANTA (AP) — Masters champion Scottie Scheffler might have had a roller coaster of an opening round Thursday at the Tour Championship if only he had been paying attention to the scoreboards. Scheffler started with a two-shot lead as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. He led by as many as six shots on the front nine. Then his lead was down to two. And when he finished with three straight birdies for a 5-under 65, he was five strokes ahead of Xander Schauffele. “I didn't know any of that," he said

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Sask. Roughriders return to profitability after shortened season

    The Saskatchewan Roughriders are celebrating a return to profitability after two years struggling with the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like all CFL teams, the Riders are working to bounce back after COVID-19 triggered the cancellation of the 2020 season and the shortening of the 2021 schedule. At Tuesday's annual general meeting, the team announced a $3.9-million net profit for the 2021-22 year. That's a big improvement over an $8.4-million loss the year before, but still leaves the team $

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Ohtani, Angels blank frustrated Blue Jays 2-0

    TORONTO — Shohei Ohtani refused to allow the good vibrations from the 30th reunion of the 1992 World Series champion Toronto Blue Jays to mushroom to the current club on Saturday. The Los Angeles Angels ace starter surrendered only two hits, striking out nine with only one walk in a masterful season-high 109-pitch, seven-inning performance for a 2-0 victory. Ohtani versus Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah, plus the reunion, provided quite the atmosphere. Joe Carter, Dave Winfield, Dave Stieb, manager Ci

  • 'I've been able to dream big': 62-year-old Canadian becomes oldest woman to summit K2 in Pakistan

    An Oakville, Ont., woman became the oldest female to climb the second highest mountain in the world at the age of 62, after picking up Alpine climbing at 50. Liliya Ianovskaia, not only managed to successfully summit Mount Everest in Nepal, she went on to climb two more mountains above 8,000 metres just weeks after. Despite Mount Everest being the highest mountain on earth at 8,849 metres, K2 in Pakistan, the second highest peak, is known to be one of the most dangerous and difficult treks due t

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Zaretsky has best reason to be late for university enrolment - an LPGA Tour event

    OTTAWA — Most freshmen spend their first week of university buying books and meeting new people. Lauren Zaretsky is playing in her first LPGA Tour event. The 18-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., delayed her arrival at Texas Tech by a week so she could play at the CP Women's Open. Betting on herself has paid dividends as Zaretsky is the only Canadian amateur to make the cut at the national women's golf championship. "It just brings good momentum coming in," said Zaretsky of playing the LPGA event be

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Sarah Fillier strikes twice, Canada downs Swiss 4-1 in women's world hockey

    HERNING, Denmark — Sarah Fillier thought about it for an instant, but made her Plan B work instead. Canada's youngest player at the women's world hockey championship scored twice in Saturday's 4-1 win over Switzerland in Herning's Kvik Hockey Arena. The 22-year-old from Georgetown, Ont., spotted Canada a 2-0 lead by the second period, but there was a tantalizing moment in the seconds before her first goal of the game. Behind Switzerland's net, Fillier briefly contemplated lifting the puck on the

  • Whitecaps' playoff drive hits big pothole in 3-0 loss to Nashville

    VANCOUVER — Losing 3-0 to Nashville SC was bad, but it was how the Vancouver Whitecaps lost that caused head coach Vanni Sartini’s blood to boil. Sartini called the defeat unacceptable. He said his team stopped playing after conceding the first goal and they owed the Whitecaps fans an apology. The loss, with six games remaining, makes the Whitecaps goal of earning a Major League Soccer playoff berth even more of an uphill climb. “It’s a shame what we did today in a game that is so important for

  • South Korea's An and Choi share lead at CP Women's Open as Canada's Henderson fades

    OTTAWA — Two former teammates are tied atop the leaderboard at the CP Women's Open, vying for their first wins on the LPGA Tour. South Korea's Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An are tied at 16-under overall after three rounds at the Canadian women's golf championship. They played together last month at the Dow Great Lakes Invitational and have known each other for more than five years after playing against each other in Asia. "It was only about a month ago that we played on the same team and played well,

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Alberta equestrian rides across Mongolian landscape in world's toughest horse race

    An Alberta woman spent a gruelling 10 days trekking more than 1,000 kilometres across Mongolia on horseback. Adele Dobler, a helicopter pilot, was one of 48 riders selected in a lottery of 2,000 applicants to participate in the Mongol Derby, considered the hardest and longest horse-riding race in the world. Dobler had wanted to compete in a race like the Mongol derby since she was nine years old. "I'm 36 now, so I've been thinking about it for a long time," she said while on CBC Edmonton's Radio

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-