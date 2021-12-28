Young AEW growing from TNT to TBS. Standouts Ethan Page & Ruby Soho discuss that and more

“AEW Dynamite” New Year’s Smash is 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29 on TNT.

From Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, AEW’s home base, that show will mark the end of an era as “AEW Dynamite” moves from TNT to TBS.

AEW’s signature weekly program will begin airing on TBS on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

In my recent interviews with AEW standouts “All Ego” Ethan Page and Ruby Soho, they discuss the “AEW Dynamite” move to TBS, “AEW Rampage” remaining on TNT on Fridays and lots more.

Ethan Page

“All Ego” Ethan Page teamed with Scorpio Sky to form the Men of the Year in AEW. They then aligned with the outspoken Dan Lambert and Team ATT. Lambert is the founder of the award-winning American Top Team MMA training center in South Florida-Coconut Creek.

“All Ego” Ethan Page (second from left) and Scorpio Sky (right) of Men of the Year with Team ATT, led by Dan Lambert (center, standing). Also pictured are AEW’s Chris Jericho and ATT’s Junior Dos Santos and Paige VanZant.

Page, 32, who has a martial arts background, paid his dues on the indies including wrestling in South Florida for Ronin Pro Wrestling.

Originally from Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, he talks AEW, TNT & TBS, Men of the Year, Sky, Lambert, Team ATT, Paige VanZant, Canada, cereal, karate and more.

Ruby Soho

A talented wrestler with a unique look, Soho beats to her own drum, a punk rock drum.

An Indiana gal, the 30-year-old Soho now lives on a farm in Ohio, where many pro wrestlers are born. She talks Rancid collaboration, her AEW theme music, punk rock, AEW vibe, “AEW Dynamite,” TBS, TNT and more.

In Part 2, Soho talks AEW, being herself, fans, Serena Deeb, Ohio, singing Taz, farm life, dog, dad, tattoos and more.

AEW programming

