Young Actresses Who are Playing Mothers to Grown-ups in Hindi TV Shows

In recent years, in Hindi TV shows many young actresses have stepped into the roles of mothers. These actresses are playing mothers to grown-ups without any apprehensions. As we celebrate Mother’s Day today, we decided to take a look at such actress who are beautifully playing the role of mothers on small screen.

Here a list of actress who are shinning in their roles of a mother:

Sriti Jha

Actress Sriti Jha is seen playing the character of Pragya in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya. The story is now focusing on Pragya’s daughters Prachi and Rhea’s marriage. While Mugdha Chapekar plays Prachi, Pooja Banerjee is seen in the role of Rhea.

Shweta Gulati

After a break of 2 years from the small-screen, Shweta Gulati has returned with Sony SAB show Tera Yaar Hoon Main. The actress is seen playing the role of a mother for the first time in the show. She is playing mother to 17-year-old Rishabh, played by Ansh Sinha.

Shivangi Joshi

Shivangi Joshi was introduced as Hina Khan’s character Akshara’s daughter in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and is now seen playing mother of two – Kairav and Akshara, played by Aarambh Trehan Sehgal and Kairav Waghela respectively.

Kamya Punjabi

Actress Kamya Punjabi plays mother to a married man Harman in Colors show Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki. Harman, now played by Cezanne Khan, is also Heer’s (Jigyasa Singh) father.

Rati Pandey

Rati Pandey, who has replaced Rajshree Thakur in Star Plus show Shaadi Mubarak, is seen playing mother to adult kids from her first marriage. She is expecting again through surrogacy.

