Youmna Khoury Shares Five Key Tips on How to Keep your Clients Happy

One of the most important things in a business is to make sure that your clients are always happy and satisfied. After all, it is because of them that your business is up and running. As a successful business woman herself, Youmna Khoury is well aware of a thing or two about keeping customers happy. She runs a popular online business where she sells some of the things that she absolutely loves: contact lenses, luxury lashes, and hair extensions. Khoury’s online business has been a huge success in the online market and people from all around the world love her.

Let us have a look at some of the trips she has given so far. Firstly, learn to take some criticism from the clients. They did not like something and pointed it out. You must not be disheartened when you come across some harsh comments. According to Youmna, customers are your number 1 and unhappy customers serve as your biggest source of learning. You can use the criticism that is thrown your way and improve yourself. Therefore, take criticism from your clients like a boss and use that experience as a learning curve.

Secondly, you must always care for your clients. Always cater to their needs! Remember that communication between you and your clients is something that is extremely necessary. So, ensure that you are getting back to their messages and suggestions, and are providing them with the best customer care that they could ever have. Keep them up to date with any updates aur fun deals! Thirdly, in order to keep your clients happy, you must ensure that your products are the best. If you sell mediocre products, then your clients will obviously not be happy. Therefore, make sure to sell top notch products that are of the best quality. You must pay special attention to the design and packaging of your products as well so that you can attract more customers.

In addition to this, when you are working for a client, you need to consider their needs before your own. Thus, you have a superior comprehension of what must be done to prevail in that specific business. You will likewise give a superior feeling of fulfillment towards your customer for they will feel you're both on a similar side. Lastly, Youmna Khoury reminds us to remember that customer service is the key! Most of your customers are satisfied on the basis of customer service. So, you need to ensure that you are providing your clients with the best customer service ever.