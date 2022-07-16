You'll Be Shocked Just How Long This BMW 7-Series Can Run Without Oil

Brian Silvestro
·1 min read
Photo credit: Carwow - YouTube
Photo credit: Carwow - YouTube

You probably already know this, but most cars need oil to run. Lubrication within an engine is a fundamental part of a functioning powertrain. Without it, Internal parts of an engine will make contact, causing swift and severe wear, often enough to grenade a motor in seconds. And that's exactly what happens to these two luxury sedans, albeit one quicker than the other.

The Carwow YouTube channel thought it would be a good idea to source a couple of scrapped (yet still running) cars to see which would run longest without any oil in their respective engines. The two V-8-powered entries—a 2000 Lexus LS 430 and a 2001 BMW 735i— are stark contrasts when it comes to reliability. You'd think a Lexus made by Toyota—the company known for having the most reliable cars on the planet—would last longer than a BMW 7-Series. But you'd be wrong.

After letting the cars idle with no oil for about 30 seconds, the Carwow team decides to give the cars some revs. After pinning both cars to redline, it's the Lexus's engine that dies first, choking out at roughly 1 minute and 20 seconds into the contest.

The BMW though? It just wouldn't die. Even after launching and drifting the car, it refuses to stop running. Carwow's host Mat Watson does donuts around the stranded Lexus for 7 minutes 34 seconds before the 3.6-liter N62 V-8 eventually loses all power and shuts off—more than five times longer than it took the Lexus to die. Impressive stuff from a two-decade-old junkyard Bimmer.

