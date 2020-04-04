You'll Never Run to Starbucks Again Once You Try These Cold-Brew Coffee Makers

Photo credit: OXO

Over here at BestProducts.com, it should come as no surprise that we are big cold brew fans. Now, with spring in full swing, prime cold-brew coffee-drinking season is upon us. Bolder in flavor and generally much less acidic in taste than traditional iced coffee (which is just hot-brewed coffee, chilled), cold-brew coffee is beyond delicious and one of our favorite beverages to sip in warmer weather.

Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers

Cold-brew coffee is also trending in the spirits world right now, from cold-brew coffee-flavored liqueurs to buzzy alcohol-infused riffs. No matter how you prefer to imbibe, this bolder style of chilled coffee delivers on both caffeine and flavor.

By making your own cold brew in the comfort of your own kitchen, you'll be able to create a custom coffee batch brewed to the unique strength, flavor, and quantity that you desire. There are plenty of basic DIY recipes to make cold brew at home, but we discovered a few easy-to-use cold-brew coffee makers that streamline the whole process.

For this product test, we gathered feedback from seven editors who were in the market for a cold-brew coffee maker to upgrade their home coffee setup (and save some sweet, sweet cash!) We included several traditional cold-brew coffee makers which soak coffee grounds overnight in filtered water to make cold brew, plus a few automatic cold-brew coffee maker models that set a default brewing time, strength, and quantity based on the user's preferences.

Our Testing Criteria:

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

How easy was this model to use?

How much space did this brewer model take up?

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

How many servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffee shop? How much money did you save?

Over 75 cups of cold brew, three full weeks of testing, and 20-plus hours of research later, here are seven editor-tested and -approved cold-brew coffee makers for your daily caffeine kick.





Most Compact Model





Tester: Jennifer Hussein, BestProducts.com beauty editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

I let each batch steep for 12 hours.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

Twenty cups.

How easy was this model to use?

This cold-brew maker was very easy to use!

How much space did this model take up?

It's super tiny, so very little space was taken up. My kitchen is also tiny, and we were able to fit it right on our countertop with total ease. My fridge is always stocked, but I was able to pop the 4-cup carafe snugly in without an issue.

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

The cold brew consistently tasted a little on the stronger side (it might've been even stronger had I let my brew sit for a full 24 hours), but that's just how I like my cold brew — not too strong but not watery.

This device is pretty simple so there isn't a way to adjust brew strength, but there was no need to adjust it anyway! My cold brew came out perfectly strong and slightly sweet every time, and never tasted bitter or too intense.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

8 cups per brew session; 1 brew per week.

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

It definitely helped my wallet a lot. I saved about $10 per day (I usually buy one coffee before I go on my morning commute, and one on my way home), but with the OXO Cold Brew Coffee Maker, I was able to fix up a quick cup of cold brew and run out the door, without shelling out the extra cash at a cafe.

Any additional feedback?

I wish the carafe were just a tad bigger so I could make more cold brew in one session! If there were just one more cup (it makes 4), this would be perfect for me.

Best Automatic Model

Tester: David Monk, Hearst Digital Media senior video editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

On the medium setting, it took approximately 35 minutes to brew one batch.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

Nine cups.

How easy was this model to use?

The setup was more involved than expected. The first batch I made was messy, with coffee grinds spilled across my counter. That's because I didn't have the top to the coffee filter properly fastened. After the first mishap, I didn't have any other issues. Most of the parts are dishwasher-safe, which was a pleasant surprise. Overall it was fairly easy to use.

How much space did this model take up?

This model doesn't take up much more space than your standard coffee maker. I have limited counter space in my kitchen, but I easily found space for it.

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

The cold brew was excellent. I used a finer ground coffee than I would have liked (thanks to limited supply at my grocery story due to the health situation), but I was still happy with the results.

The Cuisinart DCB-10 Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker has built-in settings to adjust the strength of each batch. The lighter brews take less time and the bolder brews take a bit longer.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

I normally made three, but the maker allows up to seven cups per brew session.

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

Absolutely. Cold brew in my neighborhood goes for $5 a cup. Three trips to the coffee shop cost more for me than purchasing a bag of grinds that could easily give me a dozen batches of cold brew.

Any additional feedback?

The brewing process is loud. It takes 35 minutes for medium-strength batch, so that's a lot of on/off whirring. Which in a larger space isn't an issue, but when confined to an apartment, it's really noticeable. I typically start a batch then take my dog for a walk.

Best Pour Spout





Tester: Caitlyn Fitzpatrick, BestProducts.com news & trends editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

KitchenAid recommends brewing for 12 to 24 hours. Since I prefer stronger coffee, I let it steep for 18 hours each time before having a cup.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

I had 9 cups of cold brew over 3 weeks (3 cups a week).

How easy was this model to use?

If you're intimidated by making your own cold-brew coffee, the KitchenAid maker will show you just how easy it is. The directions are super clear on what you have to do, and it only takes a couple minutes to put it all together before it starts brewing. You can easily make your brew before bed, and wake up to coffee.

How much space did this model take up?

Based off of the box, I thought the cold-brew maker would take up a lot of room in my refrigerator. Luckily, it doesn't really take up that much space. Since it has a nozzle, you'll want to place it at the front of the shelf, so you can easily fill your cup.

If you're worried about the KitchenAid model being a bit large, I really don't think it is and it shouldn't be a deciding factor (unless you have a very small refrigerator).

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

The cold brew tasted good, but I think the roasted beans you use really plays a factor. I went with a dark roast at first, and found it to be a bit to strong, and that's coming from someone who drinks her coffee black. I preferred using a medium roast for the cold brew.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

I made 24 ounces of cold-brew coffee during each of the brewing sessions. So I made a total of 72 ounces (or nine cups).

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

Personally, I prefer hot coffee and purchase iced coffee or cold brew fewer than 10 times a year. However, I didn't run to Starbucks on the days when I drank the cold brew, so that saved me around $3.60 each day I opted for the cold brew instead of my go-to order.

Any additional feedback?

I have to emphasize how sleek the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker is! I love the stainless steel, and it just looks to chic sitting in your refrigerator. The nozzle makes it fun to fill your cup.

Sleek Pick

Tester: Melanie Yates, BestProducts.com senior home decor editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

I let each batch brew for 8 hours overnight.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

I drank about fourteen 8-ounce cups of cold brew over the course of three weeks.

How easy was this model to use?

This model is incredibly easy to use. The only work involved is filling the reusable filter basket with coffee and then slowly filling up the 1,000-milliliter carafe with water. This takes about 10-15 minutes to do — you can't really rush through the process.

After filling, always at night, I'd pop the brew unit in the fridge and then take out the filter and used grounds in the morning. For the next week, I'd have delicious cold brew on hand whenever I'd want it!

How much space did this model take up?

This model has a slim footprint, but it's 11 inches tall, which is actually taller than my Brita filter. It only fits on one shelf in my fridge, so I'm pretty limited by where in the fridge I can actually place it.

It is definitely not stable enough to sit on a fridge door, unless it is packed enough to prevent the cold-brew maker from toppling over.

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

The cold brew tasted fantastic, on par with coffee-shop quality, and I wasn't even using the top-shelf stuff! I wasn't able to adjust brew strength, but none of the batches I made came out bitter or off-tasting in any way. I poured each cup over ice cubes and added a splash of milk, and I was set for the morning.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

Per week, this coffee maker made about seven 8-ounce servings of cold brew coffee.

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

This method is definitely cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffee shop! The $22 for this 1,000-milliliter coffee maker is a small investment for what will probably save you hundreds if you're a cold-brew obsessive. I easily saved at least $15 per batch.

Any additional feedback?

This cold-brew coffee maker is also very easy to hand wash. It's a narrow carafe, but not so narrow that I need to use a bottle brush — my hand fits all the way in to clean with no problem. It's also dishwasher-safe!

Best Carafe-Style Model

Tester: Erica Murphy, BestProducts.com director of SEO and content

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

I left it brewing overnight.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

Eight cups.

How easy was this model to use?

This model is super easy to use. I would say it's much easier than a regular coffee pot. It's similar to a French press in that all you do is load in coffee grounds and let it sit and steep overnight.

How much space did this model take up?

It's about the size of a small pitcher, so I didn't think it took up too much space. It fit in both the door handle of my fridge and on the top shelf, so it didn't inconvenience me to store it for a few days.



How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

I think the cold brew tastes pretty good, as long as I use filtered water with it. I like a strong cup of coffee and it wasn't as strong as some of my favorite coffee shops, but definitely drinkable. My only complaint is that I feel like I have to use a ton of coffee grounds to get it strong enough.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

Between three and four servings per brew session.



Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

I would say I probably saved around $10.

Any additional feedback?

Cleanup was super easy!

Best for Fridge-Door Storage

Tester: Latifah Miles, BestProducts.com parenting editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

At least 10-24 hours. I would set it up in the afternoon and allow it to brew overnight into the next morning.

How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

Probably two pitchers’ worth, which was about 6 full to-go cups all together.

How easy was this model to use?

After reading the included instructions, it was pretty easy to use.

How much space did this model take up in your fridge/on your countertop?

It fit perfectly in the space on the fridge door. So it didn't take up too much space in the fridge.

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

Here is where I had to get my Bill Nye the Science Guy on. I assumed that a coarse grind would be necessary in order to not create a muddy, gritty concoction. With this in mind, I purchased whole beans and created a coarse grind to use for my first batch. The next morning, it was definitely not strong enough in the least bit. The color was a bit transparent, which indicated something wasn't right.



So, I went back to the drawing board and used regular ground coffee instead. The results were far better when it came to taste and color. I say all of that to say, don't go the extra step of grinding your own beans, as a regular grind is just fine for a full taste.



Also, the flavor was not the shockingly acidic taste that I find with most coffeeshop cold brews. It was strong but smooth and pleasant. It didn't taste like diluted gasoline and I appreciated that.









How many cold brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

About 3 to 3, and a half to go cups' worth per brew session.

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

Absolutely. A morning cold brew would be about $4 on average. A container of ground coffee is about $10 and makes a ton of cold-brew servings. I would easily make up what I spent on the coffee grinds instead of buying cold-brew coffee within a week.

Any additional feedback?

I've never been a huge fan of cold brew or iced coffee because cold brew is usually incredibly bitter/acidic and iced coffee is way too watered-down. This cold-brew coffee maker cuts the acidic bite of cold brew out leaving a smooth tasty drink. It's going to be great for my summer morning coffee.

The Eco-Friendly Pick

Tester: Danielle St. Pierre, BestProducts.com senior food & drink editor

How long did each batch of cold brew take to brew?

12-18 hours.



How many cups of cold brew total did you consume during testing?

Fifteen cups.

How easy was this model to use?

These cold-brew coffee bags are basically just oversized steeping bags that I filled with coffee grounds and let steep in filtered water overnight. I had to supply my own carafe and other scooping tools, which wasn't a problem at all. Filling these bags to make cold-brew coffee is ridiculously simple, easy, and eco-friendly.

How much space did this model take up?

You can pick the size of the container, carafe, or jar you want to use to collect your cold-brew coffee after steeping. I chose a quart container with a tight-fitting lid, which took up very little fridge space. If you're strapped for fridge space, I definitely recommend this smaller 24-ounce cold brew format.

How did the cold brew taste? Were you able to adjust brew strength?

I had to play around with how many scoops of coffee grounds needed per batch. Trade recommends 3 ounces of coffee ground per 24 quarts of room temperature filtered water, but I found closer to 4 ounces of coarsely- ground coffee (any roast) produced the bolder-tasting cold-brew flavor I liked the most.

How many cold-brew coffee servings were you able to make for the week per brew session?

Each brew session produced 3 cups of coffee, so I found myself making a fresh batch pretty much every other day.

Per week, was brewing your own cold brew cheaper than buying cold brew at a coffeeshop?

Per cup, making my old cold brew definitely saved me a trip to my local coffee shop. The once-monthly cost of coffee grounds and these cold-brew bags easily saved me at least $10 per week, although a bit more prep work was required.

Any additional feedback?

These cold-brew bags are definitely ideal for single-serving cold brew for one person versus bigger batches of cold brew. I easily got 3 cups of cold brew per carafe each morning after letting the coffee grounds steep overnight, but I wish the bags were just a bit bigger so I could double the yield (even for myself).

