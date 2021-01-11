Every adult will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine by autumn, apparently
In December last year, a 90-year-old grandmother became the first person in the UK to be given the COVID-19 vaccination. It followed the approval of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, which was found to prevent more than 90% of people from getting the virus.
Since then, more than 1.5 million people in Britain have been given the jab. The Oxford vaccine is now being rolled out across the country, and the Moderna jab has also recently been approved for use in the UK, so it feels like things are finally on the move. Plus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock has now confirmed that every adult in the country will have been offered the coronavirus vaccine by autumn, with the UK reportedly being on track to hit its target of rolling out two million vaccines every week.
It's hard not to be cynical at government promises, considering the way things have unfolded over the past year. But if you're buoyed by the news that a vaccine is most definitely on the horizon for you, you'll probably be wondering specifically when you're likely to be offered it. And luckily, there's a handy online calculator that might just be able to give you a better idea.
For those eager to find out where they are in the queue for the COVID-19 vaccination, Omni Calculator has launched a Vaccine Queue Calculator for the UK. It asks you to input a series of information - including your age, whether you're a care home or health worker, if you're currently pregnant and more - and then it works out roughly when you might be expected to receive an invite for a dose. You can try it for yourself here.
As a 30-year-old non care-worker woman, I wasn't personally surprised to learn that there are between 29 million and 37 million people in front of me in the queue for a COVID vaccine across the UK. The tool calculated that I might be offered the first dose of the vaccine anywhere between August and October 2021, if the vaccination rate reaches 1 million per week (which it's not quite yet at).
If I ask the tool to calculate at a more optimistic roll out rate of 2 million doses per week (which, let's not forget, the government insists it's currently on track for), my estimation jumps forward by several months. At that rate, someone in my position (a young, healthy adult not working in a caregiving role) might expect to be offered the first dose of the vaccine between April and May this year, with the second dose being administered in July or August.
Those estimations are fairly encouraging, and it means people in greater need than me will be even closer to gaining some level of immunity from the virus. In the Downing Street press conference announcing the first vaccine breakthroughs, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said age would be the "biggest priority" when working out who would be offered the jab first. And quite rightly so; coronavirus is known to pose a greater risk the older you are. Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, over-70s were requested to shield for several months regardless of any pre-existing health conditions.
The government's vaccine task-force has drawn up a list of who will be eligible for the vaccination first. And, while this may always be subject to change in future, it gives a good idea about exactly who's being prioritised. As you'll see, young people who don't work in the health/caring professions or who don't have any high-risk health issues are way down the list.
Who will be offered the COVID-19 vaccine first?
Older adults' resident in a care home and care home workers
All those 80 years of age and over, and health and social care workers
All those 75 years of age and over
All those 70 years of age and over
All those 65 years of age and over
High-risk adults under 65 years of age
Moderate-risk adults under 65 years of age
All those 60 years of age and over
All those 55 years of age and over
All those 50 years of age and over
Rest of the population (priority to be determined)
It's clear that your average healthy 20-or-30-something in the UK is at the bottom of the pile where coronavirus vaccines are concerned, and it makes sense as to why - this group is the least in need. According to the vaccine calculator, young healthy people not working in caregiving roles are intended to be vaccinated at some stage, but Kate Bingham, who heads up the government's vaccine task force, did suggest last year that there weren't necessarily plans for people in this group ever to get vaccinated.
Speaking to the FT in October, Bingham said that vaccinating everyone in the country was "not going to happen." She added: "We just need to vaccinate everyone at risk."
Bingham went on to explain that the government is aiming to vaccinate around 30 million people out of the UK population of about 67m. "People keep talking about 'time to vaccinate the whole population', but that is misguided," she said. "There’s going to be no vaccination of people under 18. It’s an adult-only vaccine, for people over 50, focusing on health workers and care home workers and the vulnerable."
More is still to be learned about the COVID vaccinations, including whether those who have had the vaccination but come into contact with COVID could still have the ability to spread it (even if the virus can't take hold for them specifically). But if that's not the case, then in theory all it will take is a proportion of the population - not everyone - to be vaccinated to slow the spread of the virus right down and overcome the pandemic.
Since Kate Bingham's comments, however, the UK went on to order a staggering 100 million doses of the Oxford vaccine, which would be enough to vaccinate 50 million people (because each person requires two jabs). That's a way bigger amount than Bingham alluded to, and suggests that perhaps the tactics have changed. With Matt Hancock's recent announcement that "every adult" in the UK can expect to have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination by the time autumn rolls around, it really does seem that the government has confirmed its intention for everyone over 18 to get immunised.
So whether you're likely to be offered the vaccination or not, I think the one thing we can all agree on is that the vaccine is providing some light at the end of this very, very dark coronavirus tunnel. Thank F for that.
The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing. For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
