Do YouGov's (LON:YOU) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like YouGov (LON:YOU), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide YouGov with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

YouGov's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. YouGov's EPS skyrocketed from UK£0.076 to UK£0.12, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 52%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note YouGov achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 24% to UK£191m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are YouGov Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. So it is good to see that YouGov insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at UK£78m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 8.9% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential owners of the business and aligned with the interests of shareholders.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to YouGov, with market caps between UK£360m and UK£1.4b, is around UK£1.2m.

YouGov's CEO took home a total compensation package worth UK£620k in the year leading up to July 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is YouGov Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into YouGov's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. This may only be a fast rundown, but the key takeaway is that YouGov is worth keeping an eye on. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for YouGov you should know about.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

