You'd be forgiven for thinking this picture-perfect Georgian cottage is deep in the countryside

This Georgian cottage might look like its located in a picturesque village in the countryside, but in reality, this beautiful detached house for sale is tucked away in south-east London's leafy suburb of Sydenham.

With a white facade, sky blue shutters and pretty window boxes, Ash Tree Cottage in Mount Gardens is an enchanting period property that offers superb country living in London.

Possibly south-east London's best kept secret, Mount Gardens is a secluded cul-de-sac located in the Sydenham Hill Conservation Area. If you dream of escaping to a rural idyll but you can't bear to quit city life, then this property – which is on the market with a guide price of £2,000,000 – could be just for you.

The owners have completely renovated the house since purchasing it, creating a home that's just as charming on the outside as it is on the inside, with a living space that's homely, inviting and full of character.

So what's inside? The spacious home includes four bedrooms, two bathrooms, three reception rooms, a kitchen/breakfast room, home office and utility room.

The interiors are light and airy, in part due to the crisp white walls and abundance of natural light. Despite the white walls, this property is far from bland – from the sofa to the artwork, blue accents contribute to a sophisticated look.

The white and blue colour theme is consistent, especially in the open-plan living room, which has a plush velvet teal sofa, a mixture of royal blue and sky blue cushions, and even matching blue coffee table books.

Ash Tree Cottage has all the makings of a country home, from the beautiful white and blue crockery, vases and ornaments displayed on open shelving, to the bowls of fruit and jugs of fresh flowers throughout the kitchen and dining area. Then there's the soft furnishings – including throws, cushions and bed linen – with striped, gingham or botanical-themed patterns.

Outside you'll find a wonderful landscaped garden with a relaxing seating area and a lovely lawn with shrubs and trees, partly lined by hedges. Conveniently, there's also a garden room by the front garden.

Additional outdoor features include an art studio/annexe and an outbuilding by the driveway. The property benefits from off-street parking and a car port that can hold three cars.

Offering tranquil living in an oasis on the outskirts of Dulwich, Ash Tree Cottage is close to both Forest Hill and Sydenham stations, as well as the Horniman Museum and Dulwich Village.

This property is for sale for £2 million via Knight Frank. Tour Ash Tree Cottage below...

