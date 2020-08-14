You don't need the U.S. Postal Service to deliver your mail-in ballot

Many American voters are caught between competing concerns regarding the fall presidential election, as they weigh fears about the public health risks of voting in person against growing alarm about the ability of the U.S. Postal Service to deliver a mail-in ballot on time.

Worries about the Postal Service have mounted in recent days after President Trump said he might oppose funding the agency to stop Americans from voting by mail. And on Friday it was revealed that the Postal Service recently warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that they may not be able to deliver all mail-in ballots on time.

That comes after a few weeks of reports about the recently installed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — a wealthy Trump donor with potential financial conflicts of interest in the mail industry — making changes to the Postal Service that are already causing a slowdown in mail delivery.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images) More

But there are ways to vote by mail without having to rely on the U.S. Postal Service to return your ballot. You could call it a hybrid process of receiving a ballot early through the mail and then returning it in person, before Election Day.

The Postal Service is the only way to receive an absentee or mail-in ballot in most states.

But voters do not have to use the Postal Service to send in their mail-in ballot. In other words, voters have a few options to return those ballots before Election Day without having to stand in line or worry about their vote being delivered too late to count.

One option available in most states is to fill out a mail-in ballot and deliver it to your local elections office. Most states organize their local elections by county. But voters can go on their state Board of Elections or secretary of state website and look for a list of local elections offices.

A second option is to take your mail-in ballot to an early voting site. There are only five states that as of now don’t have an in-person early voting period this fall, according to a database compiled by the Voting Rights Lab, a group dedicated to increasing voter participation. Those states are Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi and South Carolina.

But again, the specific days for early voting vary by state, so the best way to figure out when and where you can vote in person at an early voting site is to go to your state elections website.

The added bonus of going to an in-person early voting site is that if you are not a registered voter yet — and you don’t have a ballot yet — in 21 states, you can register the same day you vote.

A third option to bypass the U.S. Postal Service is to use a drop box. This is a secure receptacle in which you can deliver your completed mail-in ballot.

A woman in Provo, Utah, is helped by an election worker to put her ballot in a box. (George Frey/Getty Images) More

Drop boxes are a relatively recent development and were initiated by the states that started conducting their elections entirely by mail over the last 10 to 20 years.

Washington state has tracked drop box usage since the 2012 election. In that year, just over a third of all ballots returned came in through secure drop boxes. In 2016, drop boxes accounted for almost two-thirds of all returned ballots.

There are variations of secure drop boxes, with some available 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, monitored by video surveillance. Others are available only during certain hours of the day and monitored by elections workers. The U.S. Election Assistance Commission has guidance on drop boxes that recommends one box for every 15,000 to 20,000 registered voters, and to start publicizing the locations of these drop boxes about 80 days ahead of the election.