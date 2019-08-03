You can now get married by Ryan Reaves in Las Vegas

Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights has teamed up with a Las Vegas chapel to provide a very unique opportunity. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Since breaking into the NHL in 2010, Ryan Reaves has made a name for himself by throwing his weight around and dropping the gloves whenever necessary.

More than that, though, he’s emerged as quite the character in a league where vibrant personalities are hard to come by. Therefore, Reaves — who is more affectionately referred to as ‘The Muffin Man’ by Evander Kane — truly is the perfect hockey star to officiate a wedding for a lucky couple.

Las Vegas’s Chapel of the Flowers has put together an intriguing contest for supporters of the Golden Knights, or anyone that wants a man with 65 NHL scraps to his name playing a significant role in their big day.

ENTER to #WIN the "Get Married by Ryan Reaves" #Contest. @reavo7five will marry one lucky couple at @LittleChapel in Las Vegas on Sept 1st. Click here: https://t.co/Pu3Ci03Yxo to enter and see details. Contest ends 8/14/19 at 8pm PST. #hitchedbyreaves pic.twitter.com/zazqRlmX8I — Chapel of the Flowers (@LittleChapel) August 1, 2019

As funny as the idea is, the prize for the winner and their beloved is quite impressive. The “Golden Wedding Package” is for up to 50 guests and includes wedding photography, a two-night stay at a downtown hotel, meet-and-greet with Reaves and Golden Knights-inspired flowers.

This isn’t just for those looking to kick off their first, second or third marriage in style, though. The event can revolve around a legal ceremony, commitment ceremony or vow renewal.

Reaves just wrapped up a career-best campaign of nine goals and 20 points. More importantly, the 32-year-old from Winnipeg continues to see his role in Vegas expand. The 2018-19 season was the first of his NHL career in which he averaged over 10 minutes of ice time per game.

If this hockey thing doesn’t end up working out for the guy, though, it appears that he has some other decent job prospects on the horizon.

