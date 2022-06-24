Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Plans to Enter into Malaysia Market

Tokyo, Japan, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced its plan to enter the Malaysian market by opening several retail stores to provide high-quality products to customers in Malaysia. Establishing a business presence in Malaysia, a critical part of the Company’s global expansion strategy, represents the initial phase of the Company’s strategic efforts to penetrate the Southeast Asia market and increase the Company’s brand recognition and global footprint.

Yoshitsu plans to open its first retail store under the name, REIWATAKIYA, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by the end of 2022, and to open another 4 stores by the end of 2023, with each of such stores expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The plan represents the first step the Company will be taking to build its business presence in the region. The Company anticipates a broader expansion of its operations into Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Singapore in the future.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, commented, “We are pleased to announce our plan to open our stores in Malaysia and excited about the opportunity to serve the local residents with our large variety of Japanese products. We anticipate that our Malaysian operations will enable us to utilize our experience and resources in the Asia Pacific region to seize the opportunities in this fast-growing market. We are determined to provide high-quality Japanese products to the local communities and build the Company’s reputation in the region, as Malaysia is an invaluable market to drive our business forward.”

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), and other products (including home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irystbek/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@ystbek.co.jp

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
President
Phone: +1-917-609-0333
Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com


