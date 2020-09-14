Yoshihide Suga: the farmer's son set to be Japan's next PM

Nothing short of force majeure will prevent Yoshihide Suga from becoming Japan’s prime minister when the ruling Liberal Democratic party (LDP) elects a leader to replace Shinzo Abe this week.

As chief cabinet secretary for almost eight years, Suga has acted as the administration’s de facto second-in-command, batting away tricky questions at twice-daily press briefings, advising Abe on policy and reining in Japan’s recalcitrant bureaucracy.

Suga has emerged as the clear favourite to replace Abe, who is resigning on health grounds, since securing the support of key LDP factions. After what observers predict will be a comfortable victory over his rivals, the party’s policy chief, Fumio Kishida, and Shigeru Ishiba, a former defence minister, Suga is practically assured of being approved as prime minister in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday.

View photos Japan’s prime minister, Shinzo Abe, speaks to chief cabinet secretary, Yoshihide Suga, at the parliament in Tokyo, February 2014. Photograph: Yuya Shino/Reuters More

After the controversial decision to exclude from the election just over 1 million rank-and-file LDP members – among whom Ishiba is the more popular candidate – Suga’s installation as prime minister has come to resemble an anointment.

The 71-year-old is widely seen as the Abe continuity candidate, a label he has done little to contradict during his leadership bid. His predecessor’s economic policy – a combination of huge government spending, ultra-easy monetary policy and structural reforms – will remain untouched, he has said.

“The only reason Suga got the premiership is because he vowed to continue Abe’s policies, so for a new prime minister he is unusually constrained by the record and legacy of the previous government,” said Koichi Nakano, a political science professor at Sophia University in Tokyo.

“Having served as Abe’s defender-in chief, Suga cannot disown Abe and push through major policy transformation without incurring strong criticism. His hands are tied.”

On foreign policy, Suga will continue to prioritise Japan’s security ties with the US in the face of an assertive China and nuclear-armed North Korea, although he admitted on Sunday that he lacked the “diplomatic skills” that helped Abe forge a close personal relationship with Donald Trump.

Despite his close political association with Abe, Suga’s background could not be more different. As the son of a foreign minister and grandson of a prime minister, Abe stands out even in a parliament packed with hereditary politicians. Suga, however, is a self-made politician, the eldest son of a strawberry farmer and teacher in Yuzawa, a town in rural Akita prefecture, who despite his lack of political pedigree is now on the cusp of leading the world’s third-biggest economy.

“He was very quiet,” Hiroshi Kawai, a former high school classmate, said of Suga. “He was someone you wouldn’t notice if he was there or not.”

View photos Merchandise featuring Japan’s expected new prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, is displayed at a store in his home town of Yuzawa. Photograph: Reuters More

After graduating from high school in Yuzawa – where his name is now emblazoned on T-shirts and tote bags – Suga travelled to Tokyo, where he took a series of part-time jobs, including stints at a cardboard factory and Tsukiji fish market, to pay his way through university.

His career in politics began in 1987, when he reportedly wore out half a dozen pairs of shoes while canvassing, successfully, for a seat on the Yokohama city assembly, where he became known as the “shadow mayor”.

Story continues