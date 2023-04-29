Yosemite National Park changes course for weekend, plans to reopen Yosemite Valley for Sunday

Yosemite Valley, the touristy part of Yosemite National Park, will partially reopen Sunday before fully reopening come Monday.

The national park made the announcement Saturday after assessing the water level of the Merced River.

Park officials initially announced Yosemite Valley would be closed for the weekend in anticipation that the Merced River might rise to cause flooding issues due to the combination of record snowfall levels and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Yosemite Valley will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday for day-use only and with limited services, the park announced.

The concession services available will be the Village Store, Village Grill and Degnan’s Kitchen.

Yosemite Valley will then reopen fully come 7 a.m. Monday.

Park services still advises those who visit to be mindful of the river’s dangers still, with its water flow running fast and high.

“Do not go into or even approach rivers in Yosemite,” the national park posted on social media.