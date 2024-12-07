🚨 Yoro starts! Man Utd and Forest name XIs for Premier League clash

🚨 Yoro starts! Man Utd and Forest name XIs for Premier League clash

Ruben Amorim has handed young defender Leny Yoro his first competitive Manchester United start as they host Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

The centre-back, who has been sidelined with a foot injury since he arrived in the summer, takes his place in the Manchester United back three, while Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez return after missing the midweek defeat to Arsenal.

For Forest, Jota is preferred to Anthony Elanga, while Chris Wood leads the line.

Three points are up for grabs — let’s go make them ours 😤👊#MUFC || #MUNNFO — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 7, 2024

Who do you think comes out on top? Let us know in the comments!

📸 Michael Regan - 2024 Getty Images