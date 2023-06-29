Yorkshire Water raises £500m as industry scrambles to shore up finances

People take to the river Wharfe at Tadcaster, North Yorkshire

A group of foreign investors have pumped £500m of emergency cash into Yorkshire Water as the industry scrambles to shore up its finances.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC, DWS from Germany and Corsair Capital, an American private equity fund, stumped up the cash to ensure Yorkshire had “the appropriate liquidity to meet future cash needs”.

It comes as the Government races to prepare for the possible collapse of Thames Water, which is struggling to raise an additional £1bn from its shareholders.

Yorkshire, which supplies 2.3m households, is believed to have been in talks with its owners since December.

A spokesman said: “We understand the importance of continuing to have robust financial structures in place and we’ve been significantly improving our financial position over the past six months with a stronger and more resilient balance sheet and we have the appropriate liquidity to meet future cash needs.”

Yorkshire was red-flagged by regulator Ofwat at the end of last year as one of five suppliers that needed to boost cash reserves in order “to strengthen long term financial resilience”.

The other companies identified were Thames Water, SES Water, Southern, and Portsmouth Water. There is no suggestion that any aside from Thames are in immediate financial danger.

The investment in Yorkshire Water came despite Ofwat saying in December that the “company has taken substantial steps this year which should strengthen its financial resilience over time. Whilst the company delivers on its commitments we continue to monitor and engage accordingly”.

Thames Water is set to unveil Sir Adrian Montague, former chairman of British Energy, Anglican Water and Aviva, as its new chairman as it mounts a fightback after a torrid 48 hours following the shock exit of chief executive Sarah Bentley. Sir Adrian is replacing Ian Marchant, who announced that he was stepping down as chairman earlier this year.

Customers are already facing a 40pc rise in their water bills over the next five years to pay for the cost of tackling the sewage crisis, according to leaked documents, while the Met Office said earlier this week that the UK is set to have the hottest June on record this year – raising the prospect of fresh hosepipe bans in the coming months.

The water industry is battling accusations it has been slow to tackle leakages and is allowing rivers to become heavily polluted with raw sewage.