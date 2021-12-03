Yorkshire sack Martyn Moxon, Andrew Gale and entire coaching staff after Azeem Rafiq claims

Andrew Gale - Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Yorkshire have sacked their entire coaching staff, including Martyn Moxon, the director of cricket, and Andrew Gale, the coach. Both men were accused by Azeem Rafiq of being part of a culture of racism at the club.

Moxon had been signed off from work due to a stress-related illness while Gale had been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing since November 9.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the county said that they are already in the process of recruiting new coaching staff.

"We can confirm that Martyn Moxon, director of cricket, and Andrew Gale, first XI coach, have left the club today, in addition to all members of the coaching team," the statement read.

"A new director of cricket will be appointed imminently, alongside a new coaching team which is being recruited.

"The backroom medical team, external services provided by Pavilion Physiotherapy Clinic, [have] also left the club. An interim medical team is also in the process of being appointed.

"We thank everyone who is leaving for their service. Further announcements will be made in due course."

Lord Patel of Bradford, who was appointed as chairman of Yorkshire after the resignation of Roger Hutton, said: “Significant change is required at Yorkshire County Cricket Club and we are committed to taking whatever action is necessary to regain trust. The decisions announced today were difficult to make, but are in the best interests of the Club.

"Without making important changes to how we are run, we cannot move on from the past to become a culture which is progressive and inclusive.

“We want to make Yorkshire County Cricket Club a place for everyone, from all backgrounds. To do this, we need to rebuild our culture and instil positive values in everyone associated with Yorkshire. We are determined to learn from the mistakes of the past to become a club which people can trust.

“We are hoping to announce a new director of cricket in the coming days. We have a huge rebuilding job to do but we are confident that this heralds a step forward towards a brighter future”.