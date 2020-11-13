Yorkshire Ripper: Wearside Jack hoax and police blunders that derailed inquiry

The hunt for the Yorkshire Ripper became the biggest manhunt Britain had ever known, but it was dogged by police blunders and the Wearside Jack hoax.

Despite 2.5-million police man hours expended on catching him, Peter Sutcliffe continued his murderous spree for more than five years.

During the police inquiry he was interviewed nine times, but was only caught when picked up by chance with a sex worker in his car.

He eventually attacked 20 women, killing 13 of them, between 1975 and 1980.

A series of spectacular police blunders left even Sutcliffe amazed that he had not been caught before.

At his Old Bailey trial he said: "It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier — they had all the facts."

The inquiry was further confounded by one of criminal history's cruellest hoaxes: John Humble tricked police into believing the serial killer was Wearside Jack, a man with a gruff Sunderland accent.

That was despite women who survived Peter Sutcliffe's attacks saying he sounded like a local.

Humble, for reasons he never fully explained, delighted in taunting the press and detectives with letters and an infamous tape, anonymously claiming he was the killer who was terrifying northern England in the late 1970s.

He sent it to assistant chief constable George Oldfield in 1979, saying: "I'm Jack.

"I have the greatest respect for you, George, but Lord, you're no nearer catching me now than four years ago when I started."

The ruse hijacked the already-cumbersome police inquiry and diverted resources from the streets of Yorkshire and the North West to Wearside.

View photos Twelve of the thirteen victims of Peter Sutcliffe, the Yorkshire Ripper, who has died in hospital. Top row (left to right) Wilma McCann, Emily Jackson, Irene Richardson and Patricia Atkinson. Middle row (left to right) Jayne McDonald, Jean Jordan, Yvonne Pearson and Helen Rytka. Bottom row (left to right) Vera Millward, Josephine Whitaker, Barbara Leach and Jacqueline HillPA More

The tape and letters convinced officers because they included details which police, wrongly, believed had never been made public.

Though Sutcliffe had been questioned by police, his handwriting did not match that in the hoaxer's letters.

As well as Humble’s cruel hoax, police were inundated with information about Sutcliffe.

The Ripper incident room at Millgarth police station used a card-index system, which was overwhelmed with information and not properly cross-referenced, leading to evidence against Sutcliffe getting lost in the system.

Crucial similarities between him and the suspect, like the gap in his teeth and his size seven feet, were not picked up.

As early as 1976, when Marcella Claxton was hit over the head with a hammer near her home in Leeds, potentially vital evidence was overlooked.

She survived the attack and was able to help police produce a photofit — which later proved to be accurate — but she was discounted as a Ripper victim because she was not a sex worker.

On one occasion, Sutcliffe was interviewed by officers who showed him a picture of the Ripper's bootprint near a body — they failed to notice that Sutcliffe was wearing the exact same pair of boots.

When a £5 note was found in the pocket of 28-year-old Jean Jordan, in Manchester in 1977, police again failed to connect Sutcliffe.

The note was traced to one of six companies, including Clark Transport, which employed Sutcliffe as a lorry driver.

He was interviewed but was given an alibi by his wife and mother, which was accepted.

Police also overlooked Sutcliffe's arrest in 1969 for carrying a hammer in a red light district, and attempts by his friend Trevor Birdsall to point the finger at him in a anonymous letter.

