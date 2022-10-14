Yorkshire racism inquiry in crisis with key witness 'spooked'

Tom Morgan
Azeem Rafiq - PA
Azeem Rafiq - PA

The long-awaited Yorkshire racism inquiry is descending into chaos as star witnesses threaten an 11th hour boycott.

Key figures due to give evidence are dismayed at legal bids by Azeem Rafiq to get the entire disciplinary process heard in public. Telegraph Sport understands the new regime at Yorkshire will rally behind Rafiq at a hearing on Monday supporting his appeal.

However, their legal bids have deepened doubt among other key figures that the inquiry is being conducted with full rigour. The likes of Roger Hutton, the former club chairman who resigned a year ago over the furore, are now threatening to turn their backs on the entire hearing. "Personally, I’ve no confidence in this process," he says.

At least one other star witness, whose evidence is described as "integral" to one of the claims brought by Rafiq, is also said to have been "spooked" by moves to make the hearing public.

The appeal leaves the England and Wales Cricket Board in a catch-22 as Rafiq will threaten not to appear at all if the disciplinary process remains behind closed doors.

To add to the sense of confusion, two other former club chairs, Colin Graves and Steve Denison, have expressed puzzlement at the ECB and Yorkshire failing to call on their evidence. “It’s completely unacceptable and it destroys the credibility," Denison added.

Insiders expect the appeal by Rafiq and Yorkshire to be thrown out next week due to a lack of precedent around their bid. The process has historically almost always been held in private because the hearing is not covered by privilege, which spares witnesses from potential lawsuits.

Hutton, Denison and Graves expressed anger over the entire disciplinary process being led by the ECB. On the brink of the first major hearing, Hutton said: “As a man who runs a law firm and practices law, I spend my life involved in judicial processes and this is just full of weaknesses. So, I’ve got a real lack of confidence in this process and how it’s been conducted.”

When asked whether he might pull out of the process, he added: "I’ve got a double-edged sword if I’m being very clear. I would like to give my version of events. My difficulty is I’m going to have to do it in an entirely unsatisfactory forum, in which I’ve got no confidence.

“Because I’ve such a lack of confidence in the process and the system, I wouldn’t really want it public, because I don’t know how it’s going to be handled and it doesn’t appear to be fair at the moment.”

Graves said current turmoil over whether the looming inquiry should be in public illustrates why he was calling for the probe to be independent. “The amazing thing about it from my point of view is that they’ve charged Yorkshire with bringing the game into disrepute over a period when I was chairman and nobody from the ECB has even been in touch with me," Graves told Telegraph Sport.

Rafiq, the former Yorkshire spinner, is the key witness in one of the highest-profile disciplinary cases in cricket history. Misconduct charges were brought against seven former Yorkshire players following allegations that they used racist or bullying language towards him.

Adil Rashid, who owns a chip shop with Rafiq and came out in support of one of his allegations, is among players called to give evidence. He is currently in Australia with the England squad.

A two-day hearing begins on Monday to thrash out final details of a full ECB Cricket Discipline Commission inquiry beginning at the end of next month or in December.

Graves added: “I’ve no problem with it being public, provided it is done independently of the entire organisation, from top to bottom and everybody – and I mean everybody – is called to have their chance to say what they want to say. Because all that’s happening now is certain people are being called and there are a lot of people who know a lot of things who daren’t say anything who are sat there just wondering what’s happening.”

It is now almost a year since Rafiq's bombshell appearance before a Commons select committee. In recent weeks, however, the 31-year-old was formally reprimanded for making anti-Semitic slurs in messages sent on social media in 2011. Former head coach Andrew Gale, who was also disciplined over a separate 2010 tweet, had already boycotted the inquiry starting next week.

Rafiq has also been forced to deny claims in the Daily Mail newspaper this week about his past behaviour.

Former club player Paul Wilkinson claims he twice called him a ‘f****t’ while playing for Darfield against Rafiq’s childhood club Barnsley in May 2009. While running a 2015 coach session at Barnsley Cricket Club, he also allegedly made some children take their tops off and calling them "fat b*****s".

Rafiq, who says he has now been forced to move abroad due to the vitriol he has faced, says the latest "allegations are categorically untrue". "I knew as a whistleblower I would come under attack," he added. "What I did not expect was a never-ending, coordinated campaign of lies, which has caused serious risk to me and my family’s safety. I have been vindicated over and over again, and will not be intimidated by those who seek to silence me."

The ECB has yet to respond to the claims.

