Yorkshire Marathon: Thousands take part in York race

Thousands of people have taken part in the Yorkshire Marathon and the 10 mile race.

The race started at the University of York's Heslington campus, before heading into the city centre, out to the surrounding countryside and back.

Among this year's participants were Sheffield's Pram Man and the son of the late TV presenter Harry Gration.

Harvey Gration, 20, said taking part in the event was a way for him to "honour" his dad "in the best way possible".

Mr Gration, who died in June 2022 aged 71, ran the very first York-based race while Harvey ran the 10th edition this weekend.

To date, the Run For All races established by Yorkshire fundraiser Jane Tomlinson have raised more than £7.5m for good causes.

Harvey Gration, who is one of many runners raising money for charity, told the BBC: "It's certainly a way to keep connecting and to stay connected with him.

"Running for Myeloma UK and raising money for them is just a way to keep me close to my dad and honour his name in the best way possible."

According to organisers, runner Katy Wood set the record for the Run For All 10 Mile Female Course and the Yorkshire 10 Mile Female Course.

She crossed the finish line in 56 minutes and 53 seconds.

This year's Yorkshire 10 Mile winner, Cal Mills crossed the finish line in a time of 50 minutes and 18 seconds, just three seconds shy of the course record set in 2017 by Dominic Shaw.

Callum Hall was the first elite wheelchair participant to cross the finish line of the 2023 Yorkshire Marathon in a time of 1 hour, 55 minutes and 2 seconds.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.