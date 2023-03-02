Yorkshire racism: latest news and updates from day two of the Azeem Rafiq hearing

Azeem Rafiq arriving at the International Arbitration Centre - James Manning/PA

09:17 AM

Recap of day one

Day two of this hearing starts in a few minutes. Before we get under way, here's a recap of what we learned on day one.

Tim Bresnan was accused of using a racist comment towards Azeem Rafiq's sister and the ECB said that it is "more likely than not" that three former Yorkshire players used racist or discriminatory language.

Bresnan, Matthew Hoggard and John Blain all deny a charge of bringing the game into disrepute.

The ECB's lawyer, Jane Mulcahy KC, stated that it is "more likely than not" each of the trio used the racist phrases being alleged - which included "P---" - due to a number of reasons, including the systemic use of racist or discriminatory language during the relevant period at Yorkshire.

Bresnan was alleged to have directed the term "fit P---" and "FP" towards Asian women, including Rafiq's sister Amna at an official Yorkshire media day. He was also alleged to have referred to Rafiq and Asian team-mates Adil Rashid, Ajmal Shahzad and Rana Naved-ul-Hasan as "the brothers" and "you lot".

Bresnan, who is not taking part in this week's proceedings, denies the allegations. He said the term "brothers" was used but not in a racial or discriminatory context. He detailed his use of the term "brothers" or "bro" in WhatsApp messages or group chats as part of his defence.

He also insisted he had no recollections of using the phrase "you lot" in a match against Derbyshire and claimed to have never met Amna Rafiq.

But Mulcahy insisted for each alleged charge that "on balance of probability, more likely than not, that he used the phrase and it was racist or discriminatory".