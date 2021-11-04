Yorkshire barred from hosting international matches over Rafiq racism claims

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Charlesworth, PA
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yorkshire have been suspended from hosting international matches as the England and Wales Cricket Board delivered a stinging rebuke of the club’s “wholly unacceptable” handling of Azeem Rafiq’s racism claims.

A panel convened by Yorkshire upheld several allegations and while the club accepted Rafiq was subjected to “racial harassment and bullying”, they elected to take no punitive action against current employees, players or executives.

The situation has escalated this week as it emerged the panel determined repeated use of the word “P***” against former off-spinner Rafiq, who represented Yorkshire in two stints between 2008 and 2018, was “friendly banter”.

On the day more sponsors deserted the beleaguered club, the ECB board convened to discuss what has fast become a crisis, admitting in a statement the “abhorrent” matter is “causing serious damage to the reputation of the game”.

The county – due to stage a Test against New Zealand and a one-day international versus South Africa next summer, as well as an Ashes encounter in 2023 – have therefore been stripped of hosting England matches until they can “meet the standards expected of an international venue, ECB member and first-class county”.

The suspension also takes in major matches, including The Hundred at Headingley, where Northern Superchargers this year played their home fixtures, while Gary Ballance has been “suspended indefinitely” from England selection.

Ballance, who has not featured for England since making the last of his 23 Test appearances four years ago, admitted on Wednesday to using a “racial slur” against his former team-mate although he insisted his language needed to be understood in the context of an “incredibly close” friendship he had with Rafiq.

Rafiq said on Twitter: “I note the statement from the ECB. I need a little time to reflect on what the ECB has said this evening and the actions they’re proposing to take. I will not be commenting further at this time.”

Yorkshire, who are reported to have called an emergency board meeting for Friday to discuss the fall-out, could face heavy losses following the ECB sanctions.

The club’s 2019 accounts showed it had earned just under £10.5million from international ticket and hospitality revenue, compared to just over £3m from commercial income which would include sponsorship.

The ECB last week received the panel’s full report, having first requested a copy in mid-August, and promised a full regulatory process which will be determined by the Cricket Disciplinary Committee, an independent tribunal.

Gary Ballance File Photo
Gary Ballance, pictured here playing for England in 2015, will not be considered for selection (John Walton/PA)

But events in recent days have hastened the ECB to act now while it awaits for the investigation to be completed.

The ECB’s statement read: “It is clear there are serious questions regarding the governance and management of YCCC. The club’s failure in relation to actions and responses to their own report represent a significant breach of its obligations to the game.

“The ECB board has asked the ECB executive to commission a review of Yorkshire CCC’s governance to consider whether the existing arrangements are fit for purpose.

“The board reiterated its unwavering commitment to ensuring that cricket is a game for everyone. Discrimination of any kind on the field of play, in the dressing room, in the stands, or in the boardroom is intolerable in sport or indeed, society. Cricket must work together to eradicate it.”

Health secretary Sajid Javid, who in 2014 became the first British Pakistani to head a government department, said “heads should roll” at Yorkshire, adding if the ECB did not step in then “it’s not fit for purpose”.

That followed the news Yorkshire chairman Roger Hutton will be called to face the parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, while Rafiq is also set to appear before an evidence session, which could unearth his most damning account yet because of parliamentary privilege.

DCMS Committee Chair Julian Knight MP said on Thursday: “The ECB’s action in taking international cricket away from Yorkshire should act as a short, sharp shock to bring the club to its senses. Like the rest of us, I imagine the members of Yorkshire County Cricket Club will be questioning why the board is still in place.

“As for Mr Ballance, I’m choosing at this time not to comment on the specifics of the case. However, it would have been completely unacceptable if they had left him eligible for selection for the England cricket team.”

Harrogate Spring Water and Nike are the latest brands to sever ties with Yorkshire in the wake of the Rafiq row, hot on the heels of Yorkshire Tea doing so and Emerald Publishing Group withdrawing as the title sponsor of Headingley.

Yorkshire County Cricket Club file photo
Rafiq revealed he is still receiving abuse for speaking out about the racism and bullying he suffered over two spells at Yorkshire (PA)

Leeds Beckett University said it was “pausing all currently planned activity” with Yorkshire with immediate effect, saying the club’s “public statements to date suggest that its approach to the handling of these accusations is inconsistent with our values and culture”.

A university spokesperson added in a statement sent to the PA news agency: “There is no current financial sponsorship arrangement between the university and the club and the university logo has been removed from the club website at our request.

“Our future relationship with YCCC will depend on what emerges from the ECB review and the evidence of meaningful change that the club commits to, to end racism. If it can do this, as we are seeking to do ourselves, then we would hope we can work together on a partnership that plays a positive role in our community in the future.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Sabres get fleeced in Jack Eichel trade?

    The Buffalo Sabres got Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs and a pair of draft picks in return for former captain Jack Eichel. Was that enough of a haul?

  • Young Raptors impressing with poise and maturity of a veteran team

    The Raptors are one of the youngest team in the league, but it sure doesn't seem like it.

  • Blue Jays enter offseason with clear needs and high expectations

    The Blue Jays have key areas to address if they want to close the gap and make their way into the postseason.

  • Golden Knights letting Jack Eichel get surgery Sabres wouldn't allow

    Jack Eichel finally has the green light to get his preferred surgery.

  • Golden Knights acquire superstar Jack Eichel from Sabres

    Jack Eichel is on his way to the bright lights of Las Vegas.

  • Maple Leafs reportedly looking to trade a defenceman

    The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly discussing moving a defenceman, with Travis Dermott and Justin Holl being the most logical candidates.

  • NHL Yahoo Cup: DFS strategy, lineups for Round 5

    Round 5 of the NHL Yahoo Cup kicks off on Thursday, and here are some lineups and players that are recommended plays.

  • Khem Birch shades and praises Gary Trent Jr.'s defence

    Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch discusses not caring about offensive numbers and how his new contract has helped him focus on what matters most to him. He also mentions the noticeable difference in Gary Trent Jr's defence compared to last season.

  • Zion Williamson's injury timeline is as murky as his NBA future

    Zion Williamson is trying to defy history, but precedent is challenging the start to his NBA career.

  • Bold fantasy predictions: Surprise performances on tap in Week 9

    Who will shine in Week 9? Our analysts deliver their boldest fantasy predictions, including the Giants-Raiders matchup providing some surprise performances.

  • Fantasy Football: Derrick Gore leads Week 9 sleeper picks

    Liz Loza returns with her sleepers list for Week 9, including deep dives and DFS value plays.

  • Brad Aldrich's name crossed off Stanley Cup by Hockey Hall of Fame

    At the Chicago Blackhawks' request, Bradley Aldrich's name was removed from the Stanley Cup on Sunday with a series of xs.

  • Aaron Rodgers just handed Jordan Love an opportunity to replace him in 2022

    Rodgers knew he was unvaccinated by the NFL’s standards. He knew he would be in a 10-day window if he tested positive and miss at least one game. And he rolled the dice.

  • What to watch: NFL Week 9 preview, schedule, live streams

    After a blockbuster deal at the NFL trade deadline, the Los Angeles Rams will unveil their new-look defence in one of the many marquee matchups in Week 9.

  • Ottawa Redblacks sign veteran Lewis Ward to contract extension through 2022 season

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran Canadian kicker Lewis Ward to a contract extension Thursday that will keep him with the CFL club through the 2022 season. "Lewis Ward exemplifies what it means to be a Redblack,," interim GM Jeremy Snyder said in a statement. "He works tirelessly at his craft and performs when called upon. "We are excited to have Lewis in the fold for the 2022 season." The five-foot-seven, 176-pound native of Kingston, Ont., has made 27-of-30 field goal attempts this

  • 49ers-Cardinals rematch could have new look at quarterback

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — There will be a decidedly different look to the game when the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals meet for the second time in less than a month. Jimmy Garoppolo will be back at quarterback for the Niners on Sunday after missing the game in Arizona four weeks ago for the 49ers (3-4) with a calf injury. Kyler Murray's status for Arizona (7-1) could be in doubt up until game time because of an ankle injury. “There’s advantages and disadvantages,” Garoppolo said of g

  • Report: Suns owner Sarver has history of racism, misogyny

    PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver has a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents during his 17-year tenure as the team's owner, according to a story published Thursday by ESPN. ESPN says it talked to dozens of current and former team employees for the story, including some who detailed inappropriate behavior by Sarver. Most of the allegations are from anonymous sources but a few are on the record. When contacted for comment Thursday by The Associated Press, Sarver refe

  • A decade in the making: Jordan Love's time has come

    Is Jordan Love ready for the first start of his career? Those around him say absolutely.

  • Saints seek 4th straight win vs Falcons, but with new QB

    ATLANTA (3-4) at NEW ORLEANS (5-2) Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 6, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Falcons 3-4; Saints 4-3. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 53-51. LAST MEETING: Saints beat Falcons 21-16 on Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. LAST WEEK: Falcons lost to Panthers 19-13; Saints beat Buccaneers 36-27. FALCONS OFFENSE: OVERALL (23), RUSH (27), PASS (14), SCORING (21). FALCONS DEFENSE: OVERALL (16), RUSH (26), PASS (12), SCORING (26). SAINTS OFFENSE: OVERAL

  • Seahawks learn what life is like without Russell Wilson

    SEATTLE (AP) — The question always lingered in the backs of minds, even as his durability withstood countless hits and his competitiveness refused to let him be a spectator. What would it be like for the Seattle Seahawks to be without Russell Wilson? For the past three weeks, the Seahawks have lived that reality while Wilson has been sidelined with a finger injury on his throwing hand that required surgery. Seattle went 1-2 during those three games and sits at 3-5 at its bye week. It has been a