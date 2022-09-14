Andrew Gale - Yorkshire agree to pay off Andrew Gale and Richard Pyrah - GETTY IMAGES

Yorkshire have agreed to pay off sacked head coach Andrew Gale and bowling coach Richard Pyrah, avoiding a damaging public hearing into the racism scandal that has engulfed the club.

The county have ended their legal battle with the last of seven former staff members suing them over chairman Lord Patel’s mass cull of coaching staff in December.

Leeds Employment Tribunal had been scheduled to hear unfair dismissal and other complaints at the end of next month but Yorkshire have now staved that off following a mediation hearing on Wednesday.

The club could still face High Court action from Wayne Morton, their former head of sports science and medicine, who has been pursuing a legal case on behalf of himself and other subcontracted staff also dismissed.

Gale and Pyrah were the two highest-profile sackings, which came after Yorkshire paid off former spinner Azeem Rafiq to settle a lengthy legal battle over racist abuse there while he was a player.

Rafiq’s two former coaches were among those charged this summer by the England and Wales Cricket Board over the scandal, with a Cricket Discipline Commission hearing scheduled next month to determine their fates.

Gale refused to attend the hearing after denying “each and every” accusation and denouncing the ECB’s “witch hunt”. Telegraph Sport has been told Pyrah denies any wrongdoing.

Yorkshire had already paid off strength-and-conditioning coaches Ian Fisher and Peter Sim, second XI coach Ian Dews, academy director Richard Damms and head of human resources Liz Neto.

All those sacked barring Neto had lost their jobs after signing a letter to the board lamenting Rafiq’s “one-man mission to bring down the club”.

Yorkshire ultimately admitted all unfair dismissal complaints lodged against them were “well founded” in consent judgments issued by Leeds Employment Tribunal.

The admission meant them almost certainly having to pay tens of thousands in compensation.

The legal battle had been poised to continue over other complaints that threatened to cost the club millions, with the consent order stating: “Remedy and any other complaints proceed to hearing unless otherwise resolved.”

Telegraph Sport was told in May that Yorkshire had made the six complainants “derisory” offers starting at as little as £2,000, despite two other sacked staff members having settled for a combined sum of between £500,000 and £750,000.

The county have been approached for comment.