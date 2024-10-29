York's Abatneh, Pacific's Gazdov and Forge's Poku up for CPL Best U-21 Player Award

York United defender Noah Abatneh, Pacific FC goalkeeper Emil Gazdov and former Forge FC attacker Kwasi Poku are up for the Canadian Premier League's Best Canadian Under-21 Player Award.

The winner, to be decided by technical leadership representatives from all eight CPL clubs and select media members, will be announced Nov. 7 in Calgary as part of the 2024 CPL championship game festivities.

The 20-year-old Abatneh, in his sophomore year in the league, ranked second among all under-21 domestic players by competing in 22 regular-season matches. Playing multiple positions, he ranked second in blocks (nine) and clearances (40) and third in aerial duels won (23) among all U-21 Canadian players.

Gazdov, 21, is also a finalist for the league's Golden Glove award as top goalkeeper. He led all domestic under-21 players by logging 1,729 minutes and finished the regular season tied for second among 'keepers with seven shutouts.

Poku, 21, made 17 regular-season appearances for Forge this season before moving to Belgium's RWD Molenbeek in a league-record transfer in late August. Moving up to striker from left back in May because of injuries elsewhere, Poku scored eight goals and added two assists.

Despite the transfer, Poku finished the year tied for first in goals per 90 minutes (0.57) among CPL players with at least 350 minutes played and ranked second in goal contributions per 90 minutes (0.72).

Poku was also a finalist for the award in 2023, when Valour FC defender Matteo de Brienne won.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024

The Canadian Press