New Yorkers' Tweets About Living In An ‘Anarchist Jurisdiction’ Are A Riot

Well, this is lawless.

On Monday, the New York Post reported that the Justice Department has designated New York City, Seattle, and Portland, Oregon, as “anarchist jurisdictions” and they may lose federal funding as a result.

The thinly veiled threat aimed at three cities with Democratic mayors followed a Sept. 2 memo by President Donald Trump that attacked those cities — where anti-racism protests persevere — by saying they have “permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities.”

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Attorney General William Barr said in a statement. “We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance. It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.”

The Justice Department’s assertion that New York City has turned into a real-life version of “Mad Max: Fury Road” was news to many New Yorkers. Many rebelled against the designation on Twitter — and you can read their hilarious responses below:

*exhales cigarette smoke*

New York City hasn't been an anarchist jurisdiction since CBGB closed, man. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) September 21, 2020

I don't know what "anarchist jurisdiction" means. Then again, I went to law school. Not despot school. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) September 21, 2020

ANARCHY IN NEW YORK CITY pic.twitter.com/vALR8YimUT — Max Burns (@themaxburns) September 21, 2020

REMINDER: In this anarchist jurisdiction, alternate-side parking rules are in effect. — David Gura (@davidgura) September 21, 2020

