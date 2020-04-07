‘New Yorkers are in our thoughts and prayers’: 731 die in state overnight but coronavirus hospitalisations near plateau

New York state's death toll has posted its largest single-day death toll on Monday with 731 New Yorkers dying from the coronavirus.

"Behind every one of those numbers is an individual … so a lot of pain again today for many New Yorkers, and they are in our thoughts and prayers," Governor Andrew Cuomo said during his daily press briefing on Tuesday.

The death toll surpassed 5,000 with 5,489 people dying from the virus. Total cases in New York also rose to 138,836.

Mr Cuomo followed the grim news by informing the public that New York state was nearing its hospitalisations plateau. Also, the state reported a decrease in the number of patients intubated and admitted into the ICU.



ICU admissions has been a point of concern for New York state, and other states, because that is where the patient would need a ventilator to help them breathe. The novel virus tends to attack the upper respiratory system.

A decline in ICU admissions would help New York's hospital system, which has been severely impacted by the number of cases.

Mr Cuomo said all hospitals in the state currently have the necessary equipment, including ventilators, to treat patients.

"We are stretching and moving but every hospital has what it needs to date," he said.







