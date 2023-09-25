New Yorker Cover Showing Top US Politicians Using Walkers Draws Cries of Ageism: ‘Disgusting and Vulgar’

The latest cover of The New Yorker magazine did what political cartoons do — made some chuckle and sent others steaming to social media to express their outrage at an illustration meant to capture the “absurdity of the advanced-age politicians” currently vying for or occupying top U.S. offices.

The cartoon, “The Race for Office” by Barry Blitt, which you can see below, depicts Donald Trump (77), Mitch McConnell (81), Nanci Pelosi (83) and Joe Biden (80) all shuffling along in a race while looking very elderly and using walkers.

Blitt, 65, quipped about his own age in a Q&A for the New Yorker. He said that the cartoon is not agist, while poking fun at himself.

The article poses the question of whether the United States is “in danger of becoming a “sclerotic gerontocracy.”

Some reactions include the charge that the cartoon slights the elderly, the use of walkers, and people with disabilities in general.

Here are a few:

Hey, New Yorker: THIS is seriously your cover for next week’s magazine? Not only is it incredibly ageist but it’s ableist & a slap in the face to every person in America who needs a walker & who has a disability. This is disgusting & vulgar beyond words. Just STOP it already. pic.twitter.com/Y0IkTa30G0 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 25, 2023

Cover: Barry Blitt for The New Yorker – a country which has little respect for aged pic.twitter.com/R2itkNO7Wf — anarcho (@anarcho) September 25, 2023

Once again the media uses ableism to criticize Congress while continuing to ignore the barriers that disabled people of all ages experience running for & serving in elected office. Imagery like this harms disabled people & fails to acknowledge our history fighting for our rights. https://t.co/uW4HQxRKfR — Disability Victory (@DisabilityVctry) September 25, 2023

Time for these old f&cks to get together at Golden Corral for the Early Bird Senior Citizen Discount.



They're all on the same team: the Geriatric Gimps of Gaslighting



» New Yorker Cover Shows Donald Trump, Joe Biden With Walkers https://t.co/cLbmNdCm7n — Pendergrass (@Grasspender) September 25, 2023

This is a blatantly ableist and disgusting cover from the New Yorker. Plenty of younger disabled people use walkers or assistance too. Absolutely vulgar https://t.co/QRXiJ2ByBa — Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) September 25, 2023

Boycott ABC, Washington Post & The New Yorker. I owned THREE walkers at one point before I was 50yo due to 5 autoimmune disabilities that prevented me from serving in the Navy. This cover on an AMERICAN magazine makes me feel like the Nazis have truly landed.#VoteBlueAlways https://t.co/NLpn0sjvPs — ejrios (@EJRIOS2006) September 25, 2023

The post New Yorker Cover Showing Top US Politicians Using Walkers Draws Cries of Ageism: ‘Disgusting and Vulgar’ appeared first on TheWrap.