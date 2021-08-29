Yorkdale mall in Toronto placed in lockdown after reported shooting, police say

Toronto police say a large shopping mall was placed in lockdown after reports of a shooting on Sunday afternoon.

Police say they received multiple calls reporting the sound of gunshots inside the Yorkdale Shopping Centre at around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators say one suspect is in custody and officers found a firearm.

No injuries have been reported so far.

Paramedics are on scene as a precaution.

Police say that their investigation into Sunday's gunfire is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press