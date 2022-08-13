Yorkdale Mall placed under lockdown as police investigate man with a gun nearby

Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man shooting a gun nearby. (CBC - image credit)
Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man shooting a gun nearby. (CBC - image credit)

Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.

Police received reports at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday that a man was driving on Hwy. 401 at Allen Road while shooting a gun into the air.

Officers are on scene, and the mall has gone into lockdown.

Shortly after placing the mall on lockdown, police found and arrested the suspect.

A man in his 30s has been arrested and is in police custody. Officers have also recovered the firearm in question.

There are no injuries at this time.

More to come.

