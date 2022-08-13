Yorkdale Mall placed under lockdown as police investigate man with a gun nearby
Toronto police have placed Yorkdale Mall under lockdown after reports of a man with a gun nearby.
Police received reports at around 2:15 p.m. on Saturday that a man was driving on Hwy. 401 at Allen Road while shooting a gun into the air.
Officers are on scene, and the mall has gone into lockdown.
Shortly after placing the mall on lockdown, police found and arrested the suspect.
A man in his 30s has been arrested and is in police custody. Officers have also recovered the firearm in question.
There are no injuries at this time.
More to come.