Aaron Judge home run watch: Tracking the Yankees slugger in 2022

With his prodigious home run power, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on the verge of a historic season. He may not catch Barry Bonds' all-time record of 73 home runs, but several other important milestones could be attainable.

Judge could become just the sixth player in baseball history to hit 60 or more home runs in a season (joining Bonds, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth).

He could also approach the Yankees franchise record of 61 homers Maris set in 1961. And since Bonds, McGwire and Sosa all played for National League teams, Maris' total of 61 is still the American League record.

Aaron Judge is making a run at Roger Maris' American League and New York Yankees franchise record of 61 home runs in a season.

Here's the latest on Judge's progress (updated through August 23):

How many home runs does Aaron Judge have?

Judge's solo shot off New York Mets right-hander Taijuan Walker on Tuesday night gave him 48 home runs this season. It was also his second consecutive game with a home run, after going nine consecutive games without one.

How many home runs is Aaron Judge on pace to hit this season?

With 48 homers in the Yankees' 124 games, Judge is averaging 0.39 home runs per game. Continuing on that that pace for the rest of the season, he would finish with a total of 62.

How likely is it Aaron Judge will catch Roger Maris?

Judge needs 13 home runs in the Yankees' final 38 games to tie Maris' AL and franchise record.

That means he'll need to average 0.34 home runs per game (or one homer every 2.9 games) over the rest of the regular season to get to 61.

How likely is it Aaron Judge will catch Barry Bonds?

Judge needs 25 home runs in the Yankees' final 38 games to tie Bonds' single-season record.

That means he'll need to average 0.66 home runs per game (or one home run every 1.5 games) over the rest of the regular season to get to 73.

What is the Yankees' remaining schedule?

Aug. 25-28 at Oakland (Judge: .182, 1 HR in 3 games vs. A's in 2022)

Aug. 29-31 at L.A. Angels (.000, 0 HR, 0 games)

Sept. 2-4 at Tampa Bay (.204, 4 HR, 13 games)

Sept. 5-8 vs. Minnesota (.250, 1 HR, 3 games)

Sept. 9-11 vs. Tampa Bay

Sept. 13-14 at Boston (.277, 3 HR, 12 games)

Sept. 16-18 at Milwaukee (.000, 0 HR, 0 games)

Sept. 20-21 vs. Pittsburgh (.444, 1 HR, 2 games)

Sept. 22-25 vs. Boston

Sept. 26-28 at Toronto (.238, 3 HR, 16 games)

Sept. 30-Oct. 2 vs. Baltimore (.397, 9 HR, 15 games)

Oct. 3-5 at Texas (.200, 0 HR, 2 games)

