Los Angeles Dodgers survive late comeback attempt by New York Yankees to take 2-0 lead in World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees by a score of 4-2 to take Game 2 of the World Series Saturday night at Dodger Stadium.

Despite the Dodgers being in control most of the game, New York threatened a late comeback in the ninth inning but would strand the bases loaded.

Still reeling from Friday’s historic Game 1 win, the Dodgers offense brought the same juice early on Saturday.

Tommy Edman, the National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP, blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead.

The Yankees responded in the next half inning with a Juan Soto solo home run to tie the game up.

The game did not remain tied for much longer.

Things went off the rails for Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon in the bottom of the third inning after Teoscar Hernandez blasted a two-run home run and Freddie Freeman, the hero of Game 1, followed up with another home run of his own to make it a 4-1 game and ignite the Dodgers fans excitement.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was nothing short of dominant, striking out four batters while only giving up one hit in 6.1 innings. He exited to a standing ovation from the Dodgers faithful.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto dominated the New York Yankees on the way to the Game 2 win. - Alex Slitz/Getty Images

The LA bullpen silenced the Yankees offense until the top of the ninth inning.

Soto, who had the team’s only hit leading up to his at-bat, singled and later advanced to second base on a wild pitch.

Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen struck out Yankees slugger Aaron Judge but the very next at-bat, Giancarlo Stanton drove in New York’s second run of the game to cut into the lead.

The Yankees offense did not stop there.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. singled to right field and Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch to load up the bases.

With what FOX announcers called his potential “Derek Jeter moment,” Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe struck out for the second out. The Dodgers pulled Treinen and had Alex Vesia come in to try to close out the game.

Vesia got pinch hitter Jose Trevino to fly out to center field to limit the damage and secure the Game 2 victory.

With a 2-0 series lead, the Dodgers are now two wins away from claiming their eighth World Series crown in franchise history.

After the game, Edman said his play in the postseason is “everything I could have imagined.”

“This is what you work for as a baseball player,” Edman told reporters. “You grind your whole life, take thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of swings of batting practice, just constantly working, working, working.”

“The swing’s never going to be perfect, but try to get as close as you can. And for it to kind of come through on this stage has been really special. Definitely has been a dream of mine for a while.”

Despite the win, a potential dark cloud remains over the Dodgers for the rest of the series.

Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani left the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after appearing to injure himself on a stolen base attempt. He would stay on the ground in pain and would eventually walk off the field with trainers holding his left arm.

The Fall Classic shifts to the Bronx, New York, for Game 3 on Monday at 8:08 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

This story has been updated with additional information.

