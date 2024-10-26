New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge voted player of the year by fellow major leaguers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted player of the year and the American League’s outstanding player for the second time by fellow major leaguers in the annual Players Choice Awards of the Major League Baseball Players Association.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani was voted the National League’s outstanding player, the union said Saturday.

Judge led the major leagues with 58 homers and 144 RBIs, hitting .322. He also won both awards in 2022.

Ohtani became the first player with 50 homers and 50 stolen bases, batting .310 with 54 homers, 130 RBIs and 59 steals. He was voted the AL's outstanding player in 2021 and 2023 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels and won the overall player of the year in 2021.

Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins won the Marvin Miller man of the year award, given to a player whose leadership inspires others, and the philanthropist of the year award. Along with wife Jayme, Hoskins has raised over $1 million for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Dave Winfield was given the Curt Flood Award for advancement of players’ rights and devotion to the union. Winfield, a longtime union leader, is special adviser to union head Tony Clark.

Atlanta's Chris Sale was selected the NL outstanding pitcher and comeback player.

Detroit’s Tarik Skubal was picked as the AL outstanding pitcher and Boston outfielder Tyler O'Neill as the AL comeback player.

San Diego outfielder Jackson Merrill and Baltimore outfielder Colton Cowser were the outstanding rookies.

___

The Associated Press