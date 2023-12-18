New York visits Toronto after Trocheck's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (21-7-1, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Vincent Trocheck scored two goals in the Rangers' 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins.

Toronto has a 16-6-6 record overall and a 9-4-2 record in home games. The Maple Leafs have scored 102 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

New York has a 21-7-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record on the road. The Rangers have a 9-- record in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 7-3 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 23 goals and 12 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Mika Zibanejad has scored nine goals with 17 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-1-3, averaging 3.9 goals, 6.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Mark Giordano: out (finger), Matt Murray: out (hip), Timothy Liljegren: out (lower-body), Joseph Woll: out (ankle), Matthew Knies: day to day (illness), Ryan Reaves: day to day (lower body), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Rangers: Kaapo Kakko: out (undisclosed), K'Andre Miller: day to day (personal), Filip Chytil: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press