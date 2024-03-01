New York visits Toronto after Panarin's 2-goal game

New York Rangers (40-17-3, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (34-17-8, third in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Artemi Panarin's two-goal game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in the Rangers' 4-1 win.

Toronto has a 16-11-2 record at home and a 34-17-8 record overall. The Maple Leafs are fourth in the league with 216 total goals (averaging 3.7 per game).

New York has a 19-10-3 record in road games and a 40-17-3 record overall. The Rangers have a 32-6-2 record in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 5-2. Panarin scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored 32 goals with 50 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has one goal and 17 assists over the last 10 games.

Panarin has 35 goals and 46 assists for the Rangers. Chris Kreider has scored seven goals and added four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 9-1-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.4 assists, four penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Conor Timmins: out (illness), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Calle Jarnkrok: out (knuckle), Timothy Liljegren: day to day (undisclosed), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

Rangers: Blake Wheeler: out for season (lower-body), Filip Chytil: out for season (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press