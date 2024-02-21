New York visits St. Louis after shootout win

New York Islanders (23-18-14, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (29-24-2, fourth in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders visit the St. Louis Blues after the Islanders took down the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in overtime.

St. Louis has gone 16-11-1 at home and 29-24-2 overall. The Blues have a -11 scoring differential, with 160 total goals scored and 171 given up.

New York is 23-18-14 overall and 10-11-5 on the road. The Islanders have a 7-8-7 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has scored 19 goals with 43 assists for the Blues. Torey Krug has two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Noah Dobson has eight goals and 50 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has five goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 4-3-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: Scott Perunovich: out (lower body), Justin Faulk: out (lower body).

Islanders: Hudson Fasching: day to day (illness), Robert Bortuzzo: out (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press