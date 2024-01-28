New York visits Charlotte after Washington's 43-point showing

New York Knicks (29-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-34, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte plays the New York Knicks after P.J. Washington scored 43 points in the Charlotte Hornets' 134-122 loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Hornets are 7-20 in Eastern Conference games. Charlotte is 4-17 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.2 turnovers per game.

The Knicks are 20-10 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York is third in the league with 46.2 rebounds per game. Julius Randle leads the Knicks with 9.2.

The Hornets' 11.8 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Knicks allow. The Knicks' 46.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than the Hornets have given up to their opponents (50.2%).

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won the last meeting 115-91 on Nov. 29. Randle scored 25 points to help lead the Knicks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Bridges is averaging 20.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hornets. LaMelo Ball is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Randle is averaging 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson is averaging 23.4 points and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 106.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.1 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 113.9 points, 48.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.3 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (calf), Mark Williams: out (back).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out for season (ankle), Julius Randle: day to day (upper-body).

