New York visits Atlanta following Brunson's 40-point outing

New York Knicks (32-27, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-29, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Atlanta Hawks after Jalen Brunson scored 40 points in the Knicks' 124-106 victory against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Hawks are 17-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is eighth in the league averaging 116.7 points and is shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Knicks are 22-16 against Eastern Conference opponents. New York ranks last in the Eastern Conference recording 22.5 assists per game led by Brunson averaging 6.2.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Hawks won 139-124 in the last matchup on Jan. 21.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 26.9 points and 10.2 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Julius Randle is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Knicks. Brunson is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 121.6 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.0 points per game.

Knicks: 6-4, averaging 116.0 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (hip), John Collins: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson: out (thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press