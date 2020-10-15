New York, Virginia make Juneteenth official state holidays

The states of New York and Virginia will now recognise Juneteenth as a public holiday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Wednesday designating 19 June as a public holiday, Juneteenth. The legislation was passed through the state legislature in July.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the US. The name of the holiday references the date that Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas to spread the word that Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation and that all enslaved people were to be freed.

Though Juneteenth 2020 has already passed, the state's employees observed the holiday over the summer thanks to an executive order issued by Mr Cuomo. The governor recognised the holiday amidst widespread unrest over racial violence and injustice carried out by law enforcement officers.

New York State Sen. Kevin Parker issued a statement thanking Mr Cuomo for supporting the measure.

“Finally, we are beginning to acknowledge the historic oppression and injustices that African Americans have endured," he said. "This holiday is the first step in reconciliation and healing that our great state needs in order to ensure equity for all people. Thank you Governor for your support and advocacy.”

While most states recognise Juneteenth as a holiday - Hawaii, North Dakota and South Dakota do not - until now, only Texas, Massachusetts and New Jersey recognised it as an official paid holiday.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced on Tuesday that Virginia will also recognise Juneteenth as a paid federal holiday.

Earlier this summer, Mr Northam publicly advocated for recognising the holiday.

“It’s time we elevate [Juneteenth],” Mr Northam said. “Not just a celebration by and for some Virginians but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”

Juneteenth is also recognised as an official holiday in the cities of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Columbia, South Carolina.

A Harris Poll published in June found that more than half of Americans are familiar with Juneteenth, and of those Americans, two-thirds support making it a federal holiday.

