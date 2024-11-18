York United FC promotes sporting director Jorge Villalpando to general manager

TORONTO — York United FC has promoted sporting director Jorge Villalpando to general manager.

Ricardo Pasquel had been doing double duty as president and GM since Game Plan Sports Group, a consortium led by Mexican brothers Eduardo, Miguel and Ricardo Pasquel, bought the Canadian Premier League team last November.

The 39-year-old Villalpando, also Mexican, was appointed as the club's sporting director in January.

"His work on the scouting and recruitment side, and how we've steadily built up our networking - locally, nationally and internationally — is clear for all to see," Ricardo Pasquel said in a statement. "His ambition matches ours. He's a leader and wishes to push the club to the next level."

Villalpando has worked with Silviu Butnaru, York's director of scouting and development, in identifying and signing young players like Lukas Pareja, Joshua Lopez, Anthony Umanzor and Finn Raible.

Perhaps the biggest young find was winger Shola Jimoh, signed to an "exceptional young talent" contract. The 16-year-old spent time in camp with Canada earlier this month after scoring four goals and adding two assists in 16 appearances this season with York.

A native of Mexico City, Villalpando spent 12 years in LigaMX as a goalkeeper, most notably in two stints (158 appearances) with Puebla FC. He has a bachelor's degree in business administration and an MBA in sports management.

Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press