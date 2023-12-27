The New York Times Sues OpenAI, Microsoft for Copyright Infringement Claiming ‘Billions of Dollars’ in Damages

The New York Times is suing Microsoft and OpenAI over copyright infringement, claiming the companies are responsible for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages.”

Representatives for Microsoft and OpenAI did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The suit, filed Wednesday, does not include a specific monetary demand but does assert the above-mentioned claim that Microsoft and OpenAI are responsible for billions in damages, and also demands that any chatbot models and data that pulled copyrighted work from The Times be dismantled.

“The protection of The Times’s intellectual property is critical to its continued ability to fund world-class journalism in the public interest,” the lawsuit states. “If The Times and its peers cannot control the use of their content, their ability to monetize that content will be harmed. With less revenue, news organizations will have fewer journalists able to dedicate time and resources to important, in-depth stories, which creates a risk that those stories will go untold. Less journalism will be produced, and the cost to society will be enormous.”

